Houthi rebels fired missiles at another US-owned commercial ship Thursday, just hours after a new round of US military strikes against the Iran-backed group in Yemen.
No injuries or damage were reported after the Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at the vessel, marking the third such attack on a US-owned ship this week.
It comes after Houthi spokesperson Mohammad Abdul Salam described US-led strikes in Yemen as a "persistent act of aggression" aimed at safeguarding Israel.
He also said the Houthis will not be deterred from launching attacks on what he claims are "Israeli-linked" vessels.
US President Joe Biden conceded Thursday that US strikes against the Houthis are not deterring the group's attacks in the Red Sea — but said the US attacks would continue.
Here's the latest on Israel's war against Hamas:
- Palestinian statehood: United States officials said they wouldn't allow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's apparent rejection of Palestinian sovereignty to stop them from pressing the matter with their Israeli counterparts. Netanyahu on Thursday said the idea of creating a Palestinian state would clash with the security of Israel. Responding to Netanyahu's remarks, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority president said there will be no security or stability in the Middle East without a Palestinian state.
- Bodies exhumed: Israeli forces severely damaged a cemetery in Khan Younis in southern Gaza earlier this week, exhuming and removing bodies in what the Israel Defense Forces told CNN was part of a search for the remains of hostages seized by Hamas during the October 7 terror attacks. Footage of the burial ground showed the area bulldozed, with graves damaged and destroyed, and human remains left exposed after the IDF conducted operations in the area.
- Internet blackout: Gaza has now faced a near-total communications blackout for one week — the longest of the war so far — with no signs of abating. "It’s almost impossible to do the work that we’re supposed to do," a UN agency official said.
- Investigation request: Mexico and Chile are asking the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate whether crimes have been committed in the Palestinian territories, either by "agents of the occupying power or the occupied power," Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday.
- Rising toll: At least 24,620 people have been killed and 61,830 others injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the strip. CNN cannot independently verify these numbers.