Houthi rebels fired missiles at another US-owned commercial ship Thursday, just hours after a new round of US military strikes against the Iran-backed group in Yemen.

No injuries or damage were reported after the Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at the vessel, marking the third such attack on a US-owned ship this week.

It comes after Houthi spokesperson Mohammad Abdul Salam described US-led strikes in Yemen as a "persistent act of aggression" aimed at safeguarding Israel.

He also said the Houthis will not be deterred from launching attacks on what he claims are "Israeli-linked" vessels.

US President Joe Biden conceded Thursday that US strikes against the Houthis are not deterring the group's attacks in the Red Sea — but said the US attacks would continue.

