The US military carried out another round of strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, US officials said, marking the fourth time the US has struck the Iran-backed rebel group in less than a week.

Hours earlier, the Houthis struck a US-owned and operated vessel for the second time this week.

The latest US strikes come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. Iran's top diplomat has warned that attacks by Tehran-backed groups in the region won't stop until Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza ends, while Israel's military chief said the likelihood of war along the border with Lebanon is now "much higher" than in recent times.

Meanwhile, Iran is embroiled in an escalating spat with its southeastern neighbor Pakistan, which targeted locations inside Iran a day after deadly Iranian strikes on separatists in Pakistani territory. Read more about that conflict here.

Here's what else you should know:

Israeli forces appear to have withdrawn from the area around the largest hospital in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, after their approach toward the compound sparked panic among the thousands sheltering there. A cemetery in Khan Younis was severely damaged during a period when Israel's military said it conducted operations in the area, according to video geolocated by CNN.

Israeli forces appear to have withdrawn from the area around the largest hospital in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, after their approach toward the compound sparked panic among the thousands sheltering there. A cemetery in Khan Younis was severely damaged during a period when Israel's military said it conducted operations in the area, according to video geolocated by CNN. Medicine deal: Medicine for hostages has entered Gaza, Qatar said, after the Gulf nation brokered a deal between Israel and Hamas to provide medication to Israeli captives and Palestinians. An Israeli military spokesperson said Israel does "not have the ability to guarantee" the medicine will reach the captives, but they would work with Qatar to ensure it does.