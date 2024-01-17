Israeli forces are moving toward the largest hospital in Khan Younis, prompting patients and sheltering Gazans to flee, according to international doctors working there and local journalists capturing events on camera.

"The hospital is shaking and there is panic," an American doctor said in a voice note sent to CNN from the Al Nasser hospital, in which the sound of gunfire could be heard in the background.

Earlier, the Israeli military said Hamas had recently carried out a launch toward Israel from within the hospital compound. Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of exploiting civilians as human shields by using hospitals and nearby areas as military sites.

It comes after Israel's defense minister said the intensive stage of its military offensive in Gaza will "end soon," and as the UN relief chief warned Israel's war has brought famine to the strip with "such incredible speed."

