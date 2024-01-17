Israeli forces are moving toward the largest hospital in Khan Younis, prompting patients and sheltering Gazans to flee, according to international doctors working there and local journalists capturing events on camera.
"The hospital is shaking and there is panic," an American doctor said in a voice note sent to CNN from the Al Nasser hospital, in which the sound of gunfire could be heard in the background.
Earlier, the Israeli military said Hamas had recently carried out a launch toward Israel from within the hospital compound. Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of exploiting civilians as human shields by using hospitals and nearby areas as military sites.
It comes after Israel's defense minister said the intensive stage of its military offensive in Gaza will "end soon," and as the UN relief chief warned Israel's war has brought famine to the strip with "such incredible speed."
Catch up on the latest updates:
- Child deaths: At least 10,600 children have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7, the Hamas-run Ministry of Health said Tuesday. The overall death toll of 24,285 also includes 7,200 women and 1,049 elderly people, the ministry said. CNN cannot independently confirm its figures.
- Hostages killed: Two Israeli men held hostage in Gaza since October 7 and featured in recent videos released by Hamas have died, according to their home village. Kibbutz Be’eri announced the deaths of Yossi Sharabi and Itai Svirsky in separate statements. Israel has accused Hamas of using "psychological torment" by releasing videos of hostages.
- Medicine deal: Qatar said it has brokered a deal between Israel and Hamas that will see medicines delivered to Israeli hostages in Gaza in exchange for the delivery of medicine and humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians. Relatives of the more than 100 remaining hostages believed to be alive in Gaza have been calling for medications to be passed on to their loved ones.
- Hamas attacks: Around 25 rockets were fired into southern Israel from Gaza on Tuesday, the IDF told CNN. Most were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system and no injuries were reported. One of the largest Hamas attacks in weeks, the barrage showed the group is still capable of firing rockets into Israel. It also comes as the IDF said one of its army divisions exited the enclave Monday.
- Red Sea tensions: The US is expected to re-designate Yemeni militant group the Houthis as a global terrorist entity, a source familiar told CNN. Pressure has grown to reimpose the designation as the Iran-backed militia attacks ships in the Red Sea. On Tuesday, the group claimed responsibility for an attack on a Greek-owned vessel it said was headed toward Israel. Hours earlier, the US military launched new strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.
- Iranian strikes: Meanwhile, Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned an Iranian airstrike inside its borders that killed two children, calling it an “unprovoked violation of its airspace” and warning of retaliation amid spiraling regional tensions.