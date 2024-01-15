Penny Wong during Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, on November 13, 2023. Alex Ellinghausen/Sydney Morning Herald/Getty Images/File

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong will visit the Middle East this week to "support international diplomatic efforts towards a durable peace," according to a statement on her official webpage.

She will visit Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Israel, where she will meet with the families of hostages and survivors of Hamas' October 7 attacks.

Wong will call for the release of all remaining hostages, and “convey Australia's support for Israel's security and its right to defend itself in the face of terrorism, while stressing that the way it does so matters,” the statement said.

She will also reiterate Canberra’s support for “Palestinians' right to self-determination and commitment to meeting humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank with officials in the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” it added.