Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will not consider the war against Hamas finished until the border between Egypt and Gaza is closed.
Israeli officials have not decided exactly how they would proceed with closing Gaza’s border with Egypt, according to Netanyahu — but doing so would signify a renewed Israeli control over the enclave not seen in years, and a blow to Palestinians’ limited sovereignty in Gaza.
The border crossing with Egypt, at the town of Rafah, is the only crossing point not controlled by Israel, though it has still been subject to limited access and lengthy Egyptian bureaucratic and security processes.
As the war enters its 100th day, the main United Nations agency operating in Gaza issued a stark warning that famine will spread across the enclave if more supplies are not allowed into the strip.
These are the biggest updates you need to know for Sunday:
- More on the Egypt-Gaza border: "We’ll destroy Hamas, we’ll demilitarize Gaza, and military equipment and other deadly weapons will continue to enter this southern opening, so of course we need to close it,” Netanyahu said, referring to the Philadelphi Corridor, a 14-kilometer (roughly 8.6-mile) strip of land that serves as a buffer zone on the border between Egypt and Gaza. For nearly 17 years, Israel has not relinquished control of most of the coastal enclave’s perimeter, and Gaza has been almost totally cut off from the rest of the world, with severe restrictions on its population’s movement. Israel’s longstanding blockade has been fiercely criticized by international bodies, including the United Nations, while Israel argues that the blockade is vital to protect its citizens from Hamas. Egypt, in turn, asserted its control over its borders on Saturday and highlighted its role in the entry of humanitarian aid through the Rafah border crossing.
- Famine looms in Gaza, UN agency warns: More commercial supplies must be allowed into Gaza to prevent a famine, United Nations Relief and Works Agency Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement Saturday. "Humanitarian aid alone will not be sufficient to reverse a looming famine," he said.
- Strikes on Houthi targets: The US military launched additional strikes on the Houthi rebels in Yemen overnight Friday into Saturday local time, "in direct response" to the Iran-backed group's attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The Houthis say the attacks are aimed at pressuring Israel into ceasing its heavy bombardment of Gaza. The back-and-forth is deepening fears that conflict will spread further throughout the Middle East.
- Northern Gazans to stay put: Israel will not allow displaced residents of northern Gaza to return while the war is ongoing, Netanyahu also said Saturday, adding that the decision aligns with international law. Palestinian leaders have vowed not to allow the war to permanently remove Gazans from their homes, and the US has said Israel must allow Palestinians to return home "as soon as conditions allow."
- Thousands rally in Tel Aviv: An estimated 120,000 people participating in a rally marking 100 days of Israel's war with Hamas, according to organizer the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum. The rally will continue until Sunday evening, it added.
- March for Gaza in DC: Meanwhile, protesters descended on the front of the White House Saturday, prompting a Secret Service presence. Organizers said thousands of demonstrators attended the event, which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for an end to US support for Israel's offensive in the enclave.