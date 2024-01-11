The International Court of Justice is set to open a two-day hearing in proceedings brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, which could lead the court to order an emergency suspension of Israel’s military campaign in the enclave.
The ICJ, established in 1945, is the United Nations’ top court and hears cases brought by states accusing others of violating their UN treaty obligations. South Africa and Israel are signatories to the 1948 Genocide Convention, meaning they are obliged not to commit genocide and to prevent and punish it. The convention automatically grants the ICJ jurisdiction over signatory states.
In an 84-page filing to the ICJ, South Africa argued that Israel is committing genocide by killing Palestinians in Gaza, causing serious mental and bodily harm, forced evacuation, widespread hunger, and by creating conditions “calculated to bring about their physical destruction.”
“Israel has engaged in and failed to prevent or to punish acts and measures which are genocidal, constituting flagrant violations of Israel’s obligations,” the filing said. It also accused Israel of failing to stem incitement to genocide in public pronouncements by its officials.
The UN defines genocide as an act “committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.” The UN says that it was developed “partly in response to the Nazi policies of systematic murder of Jewish people during the Holocaust.”
The ICJ’s 15-judge panel, which sits in The Hague in the Netherlands, has been expanded by an additional judge from each side in this case. Israel will be represented by retired Supreme Court justice Aharon Barak, an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor, and South Africa by Dikgang Moseneke, the country’s former deputy chief justice.
South Africa is scheduled to present its oral arguments on Thursday and Israel the next day.
After the hearing concludes Friday, it could be days or weeks before the judges issue a decision on the emergency measures. Israel will be able to challenge the jurisdiction of the court and could seek to have the case thrown out.