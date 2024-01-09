US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s delegation in Tel Aviv expects to discuss the Israeli defense minister's plan for the next phase of the war in Gaza during key meetings on Tuesday, according to a senior US official.
Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant put forward the military's plan for the next phase of the war. Gallant’s proposal states that Palestinians should not be allowed to return to their homes in northern Gaza until all the remaining hostages are freed.
The US side is expected to push Israeli officials on an “imminent” transition of the war to a lower-intensity phase, the official said — which the US has not yet seen.
On Monday, Blinken said Palestinians "must not be pressed to leave Gaza" and criticized "irresponsible" comments by some Israeli ministers calling for people's resettlement outside the enclave.
It will be Blinken's fifth visit to Israel since the October 7 attack by Hamas. Ahead of touching down in Tel Aviv, the top US diplomat visited Arab nations involved in talks on another possible humanitarian ceasefire and hostage releases, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Qatar.
Back in the US, President Joe Biden said Monday that he's been quietly working to persuade the Israeli government to "reduce — significantly get out of Gaza."
Here's what else you need to know:
- Next phase of war: Israeli forces will shift from the "intense maneuvering phase of the war" toward "different types of special operations," Gallant said. The US has been pressuring Israeli officials in the past several weeks to do more to protect civilians and implement more strategic strikes. Blinken said he would push the Israeli government "on the absolute imperative to do more to protect civilians" in Gaza during his meetings in the country on Tuesday.
- On the ground: Israel is ramping up its ground offensive in central and southern Gaza, even as officials say forces will shift to a new phase of fighting. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out strikes and pushed ground forces into areas where it had previously urged civilians to evacuate. The IDF said it hit the southern city of Khan Younis with 30 strikes overnight into Monday. Meanwhile, Israel’s Iron Dome system made at least several interceptions after a barrage of rockets was fired from Gaza on Monday evening.
- Grim toll: About one in every 100 people in Gaza has been killed since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7, according to Palestinian statistics. The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah announced Monday that at least 22,835 people have been killed in the besieged enclave since the beginning of the war. That staggering toll means 1% of Gaza's pre-war population of 2.27 million people has been wiped out. The conflict in Gaza has created "an entire generation of orphans," King Abdullah II of Jordan said Monday.
- Doctor on Gaza horrors: A British surgeon who led an emergency medical team at the Al Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza said the situation there during the past two weeks has been "beyond any doubt the worst thing" he's ever seen in his medical career. Dr. Nick Maynard, from Medical Aid for Palestinians, described "multiple traumatic amputations of children [and] horrific burns." Often "there is no pain relief to give to these patients at all," he said.
- IDF tour: CNN embedded with Israel's military on Monday, getting a glimpse of the destruction inside Gaza and a rare look inside the alleged Hamas underground and weapons manufacturing facility uncovered by Israeli forces. On the outskirts of Al-Bureij in central Gaza some buildings are flattened or partially collapsed, while others are riddled with bullets or scarred by smoke. Civilians are nowhere to be found.
- Wider conflict: Senior Hezbollah commander Wissam Tawil was killed by an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, Israel’s foreign minister said Monday. It comes after an attack killed Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut last week, for which Israel has not claimed responsibility. Separately, the IDF said it killed a Hamas militant in Syria, who it says was a central figure in firing rockets from Syria toward Israel.