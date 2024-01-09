US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s delegation in Tel Aviv expects to discuss the Israeli defense minister's plan for the next phase of the war in Gaza during key meetings on Tuesday, according to a senior US official.

Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant put forward the military's plan for the next phase of the war. Gallant’s proposal states that Palestinians should not be allowed to return to their homes in northern Gaza until all the remaining hostages are freed.

The US side is expected to push Israeli officials on an “imminent” transition of the war to a lower-intensity phase, the official said — which the US has not yet seen.

On Monday, Blinken said Palestinians "must not be pressed to leave Gaza" and criticized "irresponsible" comments by some Israeli ministers calling for people's resettlement outside the enclave.

It will be Blinken's fifth visit to Israel since the October 7 attack by Hamas. Ahead of touching down in Tel Aviv, the top US diplomat visited Arab nations involved in talks on another possible humanitarian ceasefire and hostage releases, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Qatar.

Back in the US, President Joe Biden said Monday that he's been quietly working to persuade the Israeli government to "reduce — significantly get out of Gaza."

