US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said he's focused on preventing a wider conflict during a moment of "profound tension" in the Middle East, as he shuttles between capitals on his latest visit to the region since October 7.

“We have been intensely focused on working to prevent the conflict from spreading," Blinken said in Doha Sunday after meeting with Qatar's prime minister.

The top US diplomat will be the latest in a long parade of Biden national security officials to meet face to face with the Israeli government when he arrives in Tel Aviv this week. It's part of what US officials say is a constant effort to stay in touch with — and in front of — Israeli officials in an attempt to keep Israel’s war machine in check as the conflict drags on.

At least 22,835 Palestinians have been killed and 58,416 others injured in Gaza since October 7, the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Sunday.

CNN is not able to independently verify the numbers released by the ministry.

Here are the latest updates:

Children maimed: More than 10 children on average have lost one or both of their legs every day in Gaza since October 7, while many of the amputations are conducted without anesthetic, Save the Children said Sunday, referencing UN statistics. Jason Lee, the charity's director for the occupied Palestinian territory, said the "suffering of children in this conflict is unimaginable and even more so because it is unnecessary and completely avoidable."

West Bank killings: Seven Palestinian men were killed in an Israeli airstrike near Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said Sunday. Israel confirmed the strike, calling the men "terrorists." Four of the dead were brothers, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA. The IDF did not say why they had categorized them as "terrorists."

Child killed: A 3-year-old Palestinian girl was shot and killed as Israeli forces fired at a vehicle that attacked a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, according to police and emergency services. Israeli police said a man and a woman were shot and killed after they attacked border police. The girl was fatally wounded while traveling in a different vehicle.