Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday unveiled plans for the next phase of the war in Gaza, featuring a new combat approach in the north and a sustained focus on targeting Hamas leaders in the enclave’s southern territory.
The defense minister's outline of the next phase of the war came as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has expanded operations in central and southern Gaza, issuing a new series of evacuation instructions to Palestinians, many of whom were already displaced. Several civilians in central Gaza told CNN they were too exhausted to flee again — instead wishing they could return home to “die with dignity.”
Hundreds of thousands of civilians are living in tent camps stretched along cities in the south, with little access to basic sanitation, food, fuel or drinkable water. Many sleep on the streets with inadequate clothing to keep them warm during the winter season.
Catch up on the latest:
- Civilian toll: The "results" in Gaza on protecting civilians "continue to not match where the Israeli intentions are," US State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said, adding that it will be a subject of discussion during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's coming trip to the region. The US has steadfastly supported Israel's war on Hamas, but the weeks of constant Israeli strikes in Gaza have exposed rifts between the close allies. More than 22,000 people have been killed in the enclave since October 7, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
- Renewed ceasefire calls: The Palestinian Authority's deputy foreign minister urged Blinken to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during his visit. Speaking to CNN, Amal Jadou claimed Israel is "pushing the entire region into confrontation," which is not "engendering peace."
- Border clashes: The head of UN interim forces in Lebanon met with Lebanese officials to discuss the situation at the border with Israel, while Israeli officials vowed to address security concerns in a meeting on the same issue with a US envoy. Clashes between Israel and Iran-backed paramilitary group Hezbollah — which operates in southern Lebanon — have been further inflamed by the killing of a senior Hamas leader in Beirut.
- ISIS claims Iran attack: ISIS claimed responsibility for the deadly dual bombings at a military commander's memorial in southeastern Iran. Accusations flew in the time between the blasts and ISIS' statement: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi blamed Israel for the blasts, feeding fears that a wider regional conflict could grow during the Israel-Hamas war. Israel's military has not commented on the attack.
- UN concerns: UN human rights chief Volker Turk said he was "very disturbed" by remarks made by two far-right Israeli government ministers this week pushing for the resettlement of Gaza civilians outside Gaza to "third countries." The Israeli officials' remarks have have been criticized by several countries, including the US.
- Hostages in Gaza: Israel's military now believes three Israelis missing since Hamas' October 7 attacks are being held hostage in Gaza, IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said. Israel's military has said its official tally of hostages held in Gaza can fluctuate as it receives the latest intelligence. Israel believes there are now 108 hostages alive in Gaza, who were taken captive during the attack.