World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on Israel's war on Hamas

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:34 a.m. ET, January 4, 2024
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

Second known US official quits in protest over White House's approach to Israel's war in Gaza

From CNN's Jack Forrest and Jason Seher

A US Department of Education political appointee resigned Wednesday over the Biden administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas war, becoming the second known US official to quit in protest during the nearly three-month long conflict.

Tariq Habash, a Palestinian American policy adviser in the department's Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development, said in his resignation letter that he could not "stay silent as this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives."

"The refusal by the president to call for an an immediate and permanent ceasefire is untenable with the belief by millions of Americans across this country,” Habash told CNN Wednesday.

His resignation follows that of former State Department official Josh Paul, who quit in October "due to a policy disagreement concerning our continued lethal assistance to Israel."

Asked for comment on Habash's resignation, a Department of Education spokesperson said in a statement: “We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

14 min ago

Intense fighting in parts of Gaza as regional tensions escalate. Catch up here

From CNN staff

Fierce fighting is raging in parts of Gaza including the southern city of Khan Younis, according to Israel's military and sources in the strip, even as several areas have quietened following the withdrawal of some Israeli units.

The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 22,300 people since October 7, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza.

Meanwhile, fears over the potential for a wider regional conflict were underscored after Iranian officials blamed Israel for deadly twin blasts in Iran and threatened revenge.

At least 103 people were killed Wednesday and 188 injured in the Iranian city of Kerman after the explosions near the burial site of slain military commander Qasem Soleimani, in what officials called a terror attack.

The blasts, at least one of which was caused by a bomb, state TV said, came on the fourth anniversary of Soleimani’s death in a US airstrike, and threatens to accelerate tensions in the region that have spiked since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Here's what you need to know:

  • Hezbollah warning: The leader of Hezbollah, the powerful Iran-backed Islamist militant group based in Lebanon, warned that if Israel wages war with Lebanon, the response would be "limitless." Hassan Nasrallah also said the killing of a senior Hamas leader in Beirut on Tuesday "won't go unpunished." The strike that killed Hamas official Saleh Al-Arouri was carried out by Israel, a US official told CNN. Israel did not claim responsibility for the attack.
  • Cross-border fire: The Israel Defense Forces said it responded Wednesday to attacks from inside Lebanon. Meanwhile, Lebanon's foreign minister told CNN the government is working to convince Hezbollah not to wage war against Israel.

  • On the ground: A unspecified number of people were killed Wednesday following artillery strikes near a hospital in southern Gaza, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, which runs the facility. In northern Gaza, video from the Jabalya refugee camp showed the aftermath of a substantial explosion which resulted in several civilian casualties. The Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza said "tens" were "killed and injured" when a family home in Jabalya was targeted. CNN has reached out to the IDF for comment.
  • Pipe fixed: Water has been restored in some parts of central Gaza, the municipality of Deir al Balah said, after a key pipeline had been out of service for several days, resulting “in the overflow of sewage in the streets.” UN agencies and NGOs have warned that the lack of clean water in many areas of Gaza risks spreading skin diseases and other illnesses such as diarrhea.
  • Hague hearing: The International Court of Justice said it will hold public hearings next week on South Africa's allegations of genocide against Israel in its war against Hamas. An Israeli government spokesperson said Tuesday that Israel will appear before the ICJ "to dispel South Africa's absurd blood libel."
  • Tunnel video: Israel’s military released a video that it claims shows the dismantlement of a tunnel route it accuses Hamas of excavating under Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest medical complex. Israel has accused Hamas of developing the tunnel system beneath the hospital to carry out "terrorist operations," which Hamas has repeatedly denied. 
2 min ago

ICJ to hold public hearings in South Africa's case against Israel over Gaza war

From CNN's Michael Rios

Buildings destroyed by Israeli bombardment in central Gaza, seen across the border in southern Israel, on January 3.
Buildings destroyed by Israeli bombardment in central Gaza, seen across the border in southern Israel, on January 3. Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday said it will hold public hearings next week regarding proceedings brought by South Africa against Israel over allegations of genocide in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

The hearings will be dedicated to South Africa’s request last week for “provisional measures” — emergency steps the court can order to preserve the rights of a party.

In its request Friday, South Africa asked the ICJ to indicate provisional measures to protect Palestinian people and “ensure Israel’s compliance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention not to engage in genocide, and to prevent and to punish genocide,” the court said in a news release.

South Africa is scheduled to present its oral arguments on January 11, with Israel set to do the same the following day. 

An Israeli government spokesperson said Tuesday that Israel will appear before the ICJ "to dispel South Africa's absurd blood libel."

1 min ago

Iran warns Israel will "pay a heavy price" after deadly explosions at commander's memorial

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

Civilians and emergency personnel gather at the site of twin blasts in Kerman, southern Iran on January 3.
Civilians and emergency personnel gather at the site of twin blasts in Kerman, southern Iran on January 3. Sare Tajalli/ISNA/AFP/Getty Images

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi blamed Israel for deadly twin explosions during a memorial ceremony in southeastern Iran on Wednesday.

At least 103 people were killed and 188 injured in the Iranian city of Kerman following the blasts near the burial site of slain military commander Qasem Soleimani, in what officials called a terror attack.

The blasts, at least one of which was caused by a bomb, state TV said, came on the fourth anniversary of Soleimani’s death in a US airstrike, and threatens to accelerate tensions in the region that have spiked since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

"I warn the Zionist regime: Do not doubt that you will pay a heavy price for this crime and the crimes you have committed," Raisi said in a televised speech.

Raisi, who is the head of the Iranian government, also warned that Israel's punishment will be "regrettable and severe."

The Israeli military told CNN it had "no comment" on the explosions in Iran. No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts which Iran has called a "terror attack."

US State Department spokesperson Matt Miller told reporters Wednesday that the US does not "have any independent information" about the explosions, and that the State Department has “no reason to believe that Israel was involved.”

Read more about the deadly blasts in Iran.

54 min ago

Israel releases video of alleged Hamas tunnel route being dismantled under Gaza hospital

From CNN staff

Israel’s military on Wednesday released a video that it claims shows the dismantlement of a tunnel route it accuses Hamas of excavating under Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex in Gaza.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the underground tunnel route was dismantled on November 24 by special forces and soldiers from the Yahalom Unit, which specializes in engineering tasks.

The IDF claims the hospital was not damaged and that humanitarian activities were able to continue while it dismantled the tunnel route, which it says spanned more than 250 meters.

CNN cannot independently verify the IDF’s claims.

Israel accused Hamas of developing the tunnel system beneath the hospital and connecting it to nearby tunnel shafts and other Hamas centers to carry out “terrorist operations," which Hamas has repeatedly denied. 

The IDF also insisted that Hamas systematically operates in Gaza hospitals and adjacent areas, "using the residents as human shields." Hamas has previously denied using the hospital as a command hub. 

US intelligence: On Tuesday, the United States reiterated its assessment that Hamas and other Gaza militants used Al-Shifa Hospital as a command hub as well as to hold hostages and store weapons, with a senior intelligence official pointing to newly declassified intelligence that reinforces the conclusion of Israeli and US intelligence.

“The US Intelligence Community is confident in its judgment on this topic and has independently corroborated information on Hamas and [Palestinian Islamic Jiahd]’s use of the hospital complex for a variety of purposes related to its campaign against Israel,” the official said Tuesday.

But the US intelligence community did not release any new evidence to support its assessment after questions were raised about to what extent the Al-Shifa Hospital was indeed the “beating heart” of Hamas operations, as Israel had claimed.

In late December, the Washington Post published an extensive investigation that cast doubt on some of Israel’s claims.

Israel had come under widespread criticism for its November siege and assault on the struggling hospital, where doctors had described the situation as “catastrophic.”

4 hr 30 min ago

Deadly artillery strikes near Khan Younis hospital, Red Crescent says

From CNN's Abeer Salman and Eyad Kourdi

A unspecified number of people were killed Wednesday following artillery strikes near a hospital in southern Gaza, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, which runs the medical facility.

"Intense artillery targeting is increasing in the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, less than 100 meters away from the hospital building, leading to a number of martyrs and wounded," the Red Crescent said in a social media post.

On Tuesday, the Red Crescent reported that five people were killed and three others injured in strikes near the same hospital.

CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for comment but has yet to receive a response. 

Some context: While some parts of Gaza have been quieter after the withdrawal of some Israeli units, intense combat is raging in Khan Younis, according to both the Israeli military and Hamas’ military wing.

“The troops, including armored corps and engineering forces, conducted targeted raids on central locations in the area,” the IDF said. It spoke of intensive battles in the neighborhood.

22 min ago

Hezbollah chief warns of "limitless" response if war erupts between Israel and Lebanon

From CNN's Tamara Qiblawi in Beirut, Lebanon

Men check the rubble of a building in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel, following Israeli bombardment the previous night, on December 27, 2023.
Men check the rubble of a building in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel, following Israeli bombardment the previous night, on December 27, 2023. AFP/Getty Images

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday warned that if Israel wages war with Lebanon, the response would be "limitless," adding that the killing of a senior Hamas official in Beirut on Tuesday "won't go unpunished."

"Until now, we have been acting on the front with calibrated moves, and that's why we're losing so many people. ... But if Israel wages a war on Lebanon, then our response will be limitless ... we are not scared of war," Nasrallah said.

Tensions have escalated between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah since the October 7 attack and ensuing war between Israel and Hamas, which has prompted fears of a spillover into a wider regional conflict.

Nasrallah made the remarks during a pre-planned address to mark the fourth anniversary of the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a US airstrike in Iraq.

"A war with us will be extremely costly," he added. "It would then be in Lebanon's interest to go to war to the very end."

Nasrallah's speech also follows the killing of Hamas senior leader Saleh Al-Arouri in Beirut, which a US official has told CNN was caused by an Israeli airstrike.  

"Yesterday's crime was large and dangerous," Nasrallah said, referring to Arouri's killing. "This crime will not be left without a response and punishment. Between us and our enemies there is time and the battlefield." 

Some background: Prior to October 7, Nasrallah had not spoken publicly in person since 2006, when a month-long war erupted between Lebanon and Israel. In that speech, Nasrallah called for a ceasefire and praised Hamas' attacks on Israel, adding that they were fully planned and executed by the militant group.