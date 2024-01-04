A US Department of Education political appointee resigned Wednesday over the Biden administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas war, becoming the second known US official to quit in protest during the nearly three-month long conflict.

Tariq Habash, a Palestinian American policy adviser in the department's Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development, said in his resignation letter that he could not "stay silent as this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives."

"The refusal by the president to call for an an immediate and permanent ceasefire is untenable with the belief by millions of Americans across this country,” Habash told CNN Wednesday.

His resignation follows that of former State Department official Josh Paul, who quit in October "due to a policy disagreement concerning our continued lethal assistance to Israel."

Asked for comment on Habash's resignation, a Department of Education spokesperson said in a statement: “We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”