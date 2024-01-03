Israel carried out the deadly strike in Lebanon on Tuesday that killed senior Hamas leader Saleh Al-Arouri, a US official told CNN.

The Biden administration was not told about the operation in advance, the official said.

Arouri, deputy head of Hamas' political bureau, was "martyred in a treacherous Zionist airstrike in Beirut," Hamas media outlet Al Aqsa TV said.

If confirmed, Arouri would be the most senior Hamas official killed by Israeli forces since the start of the war sparked by the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Israel did not claim responsibility for the strike in Beirut, which was condemned by Hamas' regional allies, raising fears of a potential escalation in fighting in the Middle East.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Israel to avoid escalation "particularly in Lebanon," according to a statement from the French presidency.

Here's what else you need to know:

Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 22,185 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, as the Israel Defense Forces intensifies its military campaign in the central part of the territory. CNN is unable to independently confirm the figures provided by the health ministry in Gaza due to restricted access to the region and the difficulty in verifying accurate numbers amidst the ongoing war. On a visit to Gaza, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel's military operations in the strip will continue for some time but will change as it assesses the situation. "The feeling that we will stop soon is incorrect — without a clear victory, we will not be able to live in the Middle East," he said.

A far-right Israeli official said the country is "not just another star in the American flag," after Washington described his call for the resettlement of Gazans outside of the enclave as "inflammatory and irresponsible." National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir previously declared that Israel's war with Hamas presents an "opportunity to concentrate on encouraging the migration of the residents of Gaza." State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said the US had been told by Israel "that such statements do not reflect the policy of the Israeli government."