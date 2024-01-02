World
Israel to pull some troops from Gaza in war against Hamas

By Heather Chen, CNN

Updated 12:30 a.m. ET, January 2, 2024
32 min ago

Israel is removing some troops from Gaza as it expects fighting "throughout" 2024. Here's what to know

From CNN staff

The Israel Defense Forces anticipates warfare in Gaza to last throughout this year as it begins to reduce the number of soldiers in the territory and prepares for a new phase of the conflict, a military spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Supreme Court has struck down a controversial change to the judiciary, a move that could reignite fierce tensions within the country. 

Here's what else to know:

  • Troop withdrawals: Thousands of Israeli troops will leave Gaza, the IDF said. The military said it is aimed at ensuring “planning and preparation for the continuation of 2024 ... understanding that we will be required for additional tasks and warfare throughout this year.”  The move signals Israel's gradual shift to a lower-intensity phase of its war, a senior United States official said. The US has been pressing Israeli officials to begin the more targeted phase of fighting Hamas as the death toll continues to grow in Gaza.
  • New year fighting: Israel intercepted at least 12 rockets fired from Gaza just minutes into the start of 2024, according to a CNN team in Tel Aviv that witnessed the attack. Inside Gaza, at least 156 people were killed in the enclave over one day, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza. Since the October 7 attacks, 21,978 people across Gaza have been killed, the ministry said in a statement. CNN is unable to independently confirm the figures provided by the ministry due to restricted access to the region and difficulty in verifying accurate numbers amid the ongoing conflict. 

  • Israeli divisions: Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday struck down a controversial government plan to limit the powers of the judiciary, in an unprecedented move that reignited fierce tensions in the country as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wages war against Hamas in Gaza. The verdict reopened an emotional and heated debate that had raged in Israel throughout 2023 but was sidelined following Hamas’ attacks on October 7. And it could cause splits within Israel’s war cabinet, made up of Netanyahu and two prominent critics of his efforts to overhaul the courts.
  • Palestinians struggle to find food: Palestinians displaced inside Gaza have described cramped living conditions, sky-high prices for food, children going hungry and poor sanitation. CNN spoke by phone with several people trying to survive in Rafah, in the south, which tens of thousands have fled to despite it already being the most densely populated part of Gaza.
  • Shipping attacks: Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have stepped up their attacks in the Red Sea, which they say are revenge against Israel for its military campaign in Gaza. There are fears that the attacks could escalate Israel’s war against Hamas into a wider regional conflict. On Sunday, the US sank three Houthi boats and killed those aboard after coming under fire, marking the first occasion since tensions broke out earlier in 2023 that the US has killed members of the rebel group. The US said Sunday that it has no desire to enter a wider war, but that it will act in its own self-defense.
59 min ago

Israeli communities evacuated after Hamas attacks will be able to return soon, defense minister says

From CNN’s Lauren Izso in Tel Aviv and Eve Brennan in London 

Israel says some communities displaced after the October 7 Hamas attacks will soon be able to return home.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said Israeli citizens from houses within a range of 4 to 7 kilometers (about 2.5 to about 4 miles) north of the Gaza Strip will be able to start a gradual return in the near future.

In a video statement following a tour of kibbutz Dorot near the Gaza border in southern Israel, Gallant said the return will begin with communities farthest out and then later move to all the remaining ones.

Gallant said Israeli forces "know their mission … so that here, in our southern communities, life will return to its course."

1 min ago

Withdrawal of some Israeli troops appears to be start of next phase of war, US official says

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

An Israeli soldier patrols near the Israel-Gaza border on January 1.
An Israeli soldier patrols near the Israel-Gaza border on January 1. Amir Levy/Getty Images

Israel's announcement that it is starting to draw down its number of troops in Gaza shows signs of the country's gradual shift to a lower-intensity phase of its war, a senior United States official said Monday.

The Israel Defense Forces said earlier Monday it was beginning to reduce the number of soldiers on the ground in Gaza as it prepares for prolonged fighting throughout 2024.

The US has been pressing Israeli officials to begin the more surgical phase of fighting as the Israeli military continues to target Hamas. 

The official said the move reflected the success IDF forces have had in northern Gaza in dismantling Hamas' military capabilities. 

Still, the official cautioned there was still fighting ongoing in the north and that it did not appear to reflect any changes in the south of Gaza. 

US officials are viewing the next few weeks as a critical period that will demonstrate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s willingness to move to a lower-intensity phase of going after Hamas in Gaza.  

To look out for: Later this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to the Middle East to continue discussions with Israeli officials about the next phase of the war in Gaza, which American officials have made clear they expect to begin soon.

Blinken’s trip is a continuation of a Biden administration initiative of sending its most senior officials to Israel on a near-weekly basis for direct, in-person meetings with Israel’s war cabinet.

The topic of the war’s trajectory has been at the center of conversations between American and Israeli officials, including a lengthy phone call between President Joe Biden and Netanyahu last week that officials described as very direct and at times strained.

3 min ago

Israel's top court strikes down key part of judicial overhaul, reigniting divisions as war rages

From CNN's Rob Picheta, Amir Tal and Lauren Izso

An aerial view shows Israel's Supreme Court on the morning it is set to discuss petitions against new legislation that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition passed as part of a plan to overhaul the judiciary, in Jerusalem, on September 12, 2023.
An aerial view shows Israel's Supreme Court on the morning it is set to discuss petitions against new legislation that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition passed as part of a plan to overhaul the judiciary, in Jerusalem, on September 12, 2023. Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters

Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday struck down a controversial government plan to limit the powers of the judiciary, in an unprecedented move that reignited fierce tensions in the country as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wages war against Hamas in Gaza.

The court ruled, by eight votes to seven, that a government amendment to the so-called reasonableness law should not stand. The bill had stripped the Supreme Court of the power to declare government decisions unreasonable, and was the first major piece of a multipronged effort to weaken the judiciary to be passed by the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, last year.

The verdict reopened an emotional and heated debate that had raged in Israel throughout 2023 but was sidelined following Hamas’ attacks on October 7. And it could cause splits within Israel’s war cabinet, made up of Netanyahu and two prominent critics of his efforts to overhaul the courts.

Netanyahu’s next moves will be watched closely by all sides, with the threat of a constitutional crisis looming should he attempt to push ahead with the controversial change.

In its ruling, the court said it rejected the amendment because it would deal a “severe and unprecedented blow to the core characteristics of the State of Israel as a democratic state.”

The law, which came into effect after it was passed in July, took away the court’s power to veto government decisions based on them being “unreasonable.” Vast swathes of Israel’s population opposed the change, according to opinion polls, which critics said would erode the independence of the courts and harm Israel’s democracy.

Among those opposing the plans were the two fellow members of Netanyahu’s war cabinet. Yoav Gallant, the minister of defense, became the first member of Netanyahu’s pre-war cabinet to publicly oppose his plans in March, leading to his temporary dismissal before he was reinstated. And Benny Gantz, the leader of Israel’s opposition National Unity party, led protests against the efforts earlier in the year.

Following the verdict Monday, Gantz said the court’s decision “must be respected.”

“These are not days for political arguments, there are no winners and losers today. Today we have only one common goal — to win the war together,” he said.
“After the war, we will be required to regulate the relationship between the authorities and enact a basic law that will also anchor the status of the basic laws.”

Read more reaction to the ruling.

5 min ago

Israel says it is reducing number of soldiers in Gaza, but expects war "throughout" 2024

From CNN's Michael Rosenblatt, Alex Stambaugh and Amir Tal

Israeli soldiers organize tank shells after returning from Gaza on January 1, on the southern border of Israel.
Israeli soldiers organize tank shells after returning from Gaza on January 1, on the southern border of Israel. Amir Levy/Getty Images

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) expects warfare in Gaza to last “throughout” this year as it begins to reduce the number of soldiers in the territory and prepares for a new phase of the conflict, a military spokesman said.

The 551st and 14th brigades — comprised of reservists — will return to their families and civilian lives this week, the IDF said in a statement Monday. 

The 828th Brigade, which trains squad commanders, the 261st brigade, which trains army officers, and the 460th Brigade, which trains the armored corps, will return to their scheduled training, the IDF said.  

In a briefing Sunday, IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the objectives of the war “require prolonged fighting.” 

The return of reservists, he added, is aimed at ensuring “planning and preparation for the continuation of 2024 ... understanding that we will be required for additional tasks and warfare throughout this year.” 

Monday's statement said the move is expected to “significantly alleviate economic burdens” and the troops “to gather strength for upcoming activities in the next year, as the fighting will persist, and their services will still be needed.” 

Background: Senior US officials told CNN in early December that they expected the current phase of Israel’s ground operation targeting the southern end of the strip to last several weeks before it transitions to a lower-intensity, hyper-localized strategy that narrowly targets specific Hamas militants and leaders. 

US President Joe Biden's administration has warned Israel that it cannot replicate the kind of devastating tactics it used in northern Gaza and must do more to limit civilian casualties.