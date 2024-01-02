The Israel Defense Forces anticipates warfare in Gaza to last throughout this year as it begins to reduce the number of soldiers in the territory and prepares for a new phase of the conflict, a military spokesman said.
Meanwhile, Israel’s Supreme Court has struck down a controversial change to the judiciary, a move that could reignite fierce tensions within the country.
Here's what else to know:
- Troop withdrawals: Thousands of Israeli troops will leave Gaza, the IDF said. The military said it is aimed at ensuring “planning and preparation for the continuation of 2024 ... understanding that we will be required for additional tasks and warfare throughout this year.” The move signals Israel's gradual shift to a lower-intensity phase of its war, a senior United States official said. The US has been pressing Israeli officials to begin the more targeted phase of fighting Hamas as the death toll continues to grow in Gaza.
- New year fighting: Israel intercepted at least 12 rockets fired from Gaza just minutes into the start of 2024, according to a CNN team in Tel Aviv that witnessed the attack. Inside Gaza, at least 156 people were killed in the enclave over one day, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza. Since the October 7 attacks, 21,978 people across Gaza have been killed, the ministry said in a statement. CNN is unable to independently confirm the figures provided by the ministry due to restricted access to the region and difficulty in verifying accurate numbers amid the ongoing conflict.
- Israeli divisions: Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday struck down a controversial government plan to limit the powers of the judiciary, in an unprecedented move that reignited fierce tensions in the country as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wages war against Hamas in Gaza. The verdict reopened an emotional and heated debate that had raged in Israel throughout 2023 but was sidelined following Hamas’ attacks on October 7. And it could cause splits within Israel’s war cabinet, made up of Netanyahu and two prominent critics of his efforts to overhaul the courts.
- Palestinians struggle to find food: Palestinians displaced inside Gaza have described cramped living conditions, sky-high prices for food, children going hungry and poor sanitation. CNN spoke by phone with several people trying to survive in Rafah, in the south, which tens of thousands have fled to despite it already being the most densely populated part of Gaza.
- Shipping attacks: Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have stepped up their attacks in the Red Sea, which they say are revenge against Israel for its military campaign in Gaza. There are fears that the attacks could escalate Israel’s war against Hamas into a wider regional conflict. On Sunday, the US sank three Houthi boats and killed those aboard after coming under fire, marking the first occasion since tensions broke out earlier in 2023 that the US has killed members of the rebel group. The US said Sunday that it has no desire to enter a wider war, but that it will act in its own self-defense.