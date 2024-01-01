World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza as Israel-Hamas war rages

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 12:41 a.m. ET, January 1, 2024
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
37 min ago

Maersk says all crew safe after Houthi boats attacked merchant ship in Red Sea

From CNN's Jessie Yeung and Juliana Liu

The shipping company Maersk confirmed in a statement on Monday that its merchant vessel Maersk Hangzhou had been attacked on Saturday, leading to US helicopters responding to its distress calls and sinking three Houthi boats, killing those aboard.

US helicopters sank the three Houthi boats in the Red Sea after coming under fire, the US military said.

The sinkings marked the first time since tensions broke out earlier in 2023 that the US has killed members of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebel group, which has been targeting commercial and merchant vessels in the Red Sea.

The incident took place as the Maersk Hangzhou passed through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, en route from Singapore to Port Suez, the company said in a statement.

The ship was first "hit by an unknown object," but was able to continue moving as there was no fire on board, the company said. Then, four boats approached the ship and "engaged fire in an expected attempt to board the vessel," said Maersk.

"A helicopter was deployed from a nearby navy vessel, and in collaboration with the vessel’s security team, the boarding attempt was successfully repelled," said the statement.

It added that the crew of the Maersk Hangzhou is safe, and that the company is working to assess the area's security with Operation Prosperity Guardian -- a multinational maritime coalition set up to increase security in the critical global shipping lane.

What the US has said: The US Central Command said helicopters from the aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower and destroyer USS Gravely had responded to the Maersk Hangzhou’s distress call, the second in less than 24 hours, and were fired on by the Houthi boats.

“The U.S. Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four small boats, and killing the crews. The fourth boat fled the area,” the statement said, adding that there was “no damage to U.S. personnel or equipment.”

The US has avoided directly striking the group inside Yemen as it seeks to avoid escalating the crisis further. But a National Security Council spokesman said Sunday that the US would continue acting in self-defense.

49 min ago

Hamas launches rockets against Israel moments into new year

From CNN’s Mohammed Tawfeeq, Amir Tal, Peter Rudden, Garrett Hutchins and Elizabeth Joseph

Israel intercepted at least 12 rockets fired from Gaza just minutes into the start of 2024, according to a CNN team in Tel Aviv that witnessed the attack.

Sirens were heard across the southern and central Israel regions.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, published a statement claiming they had bombarded Tel Aviv with a barrage of "M90" rockets at midnight local time.

The Israel Defense Forces early on Monday acknowledged the rocket fire in a post on social media.

“New year, same Hamas terrorism. While 129 Israelis are still being held captive by Hamas in Gaza, Hamas also decided to start 2024 by launching a barrage of rockets at Israel. There is no 'happy' New Year until they are all home,” the IDF said.  

46 min ago

US sinks Houthi boats as fears grow that war in Gaza could escalate into wider conflict. Here's the latest

From CNN staff

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have stepped up their attacks in the Red Sea, which they say are revenge against Israel for its military campaign in Gaza.

There are fears that the attacks could escalate Israel’s war against Hamas into a wider regional conflict.

On Sunday, the US sank three Houthi boats and killed those aboard after coming under fire, marking the first occasion since tensions broke out earlier in 2023 that the US has killed members of the rebel group.

The US said Sunday that it has no desire to enter a wider war, but that it will act in its own self-defense. The helicopters had been responding to a distress call from a merchant ship — which the Houthis had fired on and attempted to board — when the rebels turned their guns on the US aircraft, according to US Central Command.

If you're just joining us, here are other headlines from today:

  • Genocide allegations: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected South Africa’s claim that the country is committing genocide in its war against Hamas. Netanyahu's comments came after South Africa filed an application with the International Court of Justice on Friday to begin proceedings over the genocide allegations. The prime minister called the claims "false" and accused South Africa of ignoring other world conflicts.
  • Netanyahu won't resign: The prime minister also said Sunday that he would not resign from office as criticism that he failed to anticipate the October 7 attacks by Hamas grows. Winds have been shifting against the prime minister as Israel’s war in Gaza drags and as Hamas continues to hold hostages.
  • Shots fired near aid convoy: The Israel Defense Forces have confirmed they fired shots near a UN convoy on Thursday. The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza told CNN earlier in the week that Israeli soldiers had fired at its convoy while it was traveling along a route designated by the Israeli army. The IDF said its troops had fired warning shots due to a miscommunication, and that it would take steps to prevent such an incident from happening again. No one was wounded, but a vehicle was damaged by the fire.
  • Palestinian leader condemns displacement: On the 59th anniversary of the founding of the Fatah party, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas says Palestinian people will not accept displacement from their land, the news agency Wafa reported Sunday. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are internally displaced as Israel carries out a ground offensive in Gaza.
  • Palestinians struggle to find food: Palestinians displaced inside Gaza have described cramped living conditions, sky-high prices for food, children going hungry and poor sanitation. CNN spoke by phone with several people trying to survive in Rafah, in the south, which tens of thousands have fled to despite it already being the most densely populated part of Gaza.
43 min ago

What do we know about the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group?

From CNN's Christian Edwards

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels are stepping up their strikes on ships in the Red Sea, which they say are revenge against Israel for its military campaign in Gaza.

There are fears that the attacks could escalate Israel’s war against Hamas into a wider regional conflict.

The US said Sunday that it has no desire to enter a wider war, but that it will act in its own self-defense, after US Navy helicopters sank three Houthi boats that the US says fired on the aircraft in the Red Sea. The helicopters had been responding to a distress call from the latest commercial vessel to come under Houthi fire.

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes, which could potentially cause a shock to the global economy.

Here’s what we know about the Houthis:

Who are the Houthis? The Houthi movement, also known as Ansarallah (Supporters of God), is one side of the Yemeni civil war that has raged for nearly a decade. It emerged in the 1990s, when its leader, Hussein al-Houthi, launched “Believing Youth,” a religious revival movement for a centuries-old subsect of Shia Islam called Zaidism.

His closest followers became known as Houthis.

How did they gain power? Ali Abdullah Saleh, the first president of Yemen after the 1990 unification of North and South Yemen, initially supported the Believing Youth. But as the movement’s popularity grew and anti-government rhetoric sharpened, it became a threat to Saleh. Things came to a head in 2003, when Saleh supported the United States invasion of Iraq, which many Yemenis opposed.

For al-Houthi, the rift was an opportunity. Seizing on the public outrage, he organized mass demonstrations. After months of disorder, Saleh issued a warrant for his arrest.

Al-Houthi was killed in September 2004 by Yemeni forces, but his movement lived on. The Houthi military wing grew as more fighters joined the cause. Emboldened by the early Arab Spring protests in 2011, they took control of the northern province of Saada and called for the end of the Saleh regime.

How powerful are the Houthis? American officials have been tracking iterative improvements in the range, accuracy and lethality of the Houthis’ domestically produced missiles. Initially, homegrown Houthi weapons were largely assembled with Iranian components smuggled into Yemen in pieces, an official familiar with US intelligence told CNN previously.

But they have made modifications that have added up to big overall improvements, the official said. In a novel development, the Houthis have used medium-range ballistic missiles against Israel, firing a salvo of projectiles at Israel’s southern region of Eilat in early December. Israel said it intercepted the missiles.

While the Houthis may not be able to pose a serious threat to Israel, their technology can wreak havoc in the Red Sea. They have used drones and anti-ship missiles to target commercial ships — some of which aren’t believed to be linked to Israel — prompting US Navy and other warships in the Red Sea to respond to distress calls.

Read more about the Houthis.