The shipping company Maersk confirmed in a statement on Monday that its merchant vessel Maersk Hangzhou had been attacked on Saturday, leading to US helicopters responding to its distress calls and sinking three Houthi boats, killing those aboard.

US helicopters sank the three Houthi boats in the Red Sea after coming under fire, the US military said.

The sinkings marked the first time since tensions broke out earlier in 2023 that the US has killed members of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebel group, which has been targeting commercial and merchant vessels in the Red Sea.

The incident took place as the Maersk Hangzhou passed through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, en route from Singapore to Port Suez, the company said in a statement.

The ship was first "hit by an unknown object," but was able to continue moving as there was no fire on board, the company said. Then, four boats approached the ship and "engaged fire in an expected attempt to board the vessel," said Maersk.

"A helicopter was deployed from a nearby navy vessel, and in collaboration with the vessel’s security team, the boarding attempt was successfully repelled," said the statement.

It added that the crew of the Maersk Hangzhou is safe, and that the company is working to assess the area's security with Operation Prosperity Guardian -- a multinational maritime coalition set up to increase security in the critical global shipping lane.

What the US has said: The US Central Command said helicopters from the aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower and destroyer USS Gravely had responded to the Maersk Hangzhou’s distress call, the second in less than 24 hours, and were fired on by the Houthi boats.

“The U.S. Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four small boats, and killing the crews. The fourth boat fled the area,” the statement said, adding that there was “no damage to U.S. personnel or equipment.”

The US has avoided directly striking the group inside Yemen as it seeks to avoid escalating the crisis further. But a National Security Council spokesman said Sunday that the US would continue acting in self-defense.