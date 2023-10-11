More than 900 people have died in Gaza since Israeli airstrikes began Saturday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
14 min ago
"Butchered" children found in kibbutz as new details emerge of Hamas atrocities
From CNN's Muhammad Darwish, Nic Robertson, Artemis Moshtaghian, Amir Tal, Ivana Kottasová and Sana Noor Haq
Bodies of Israeli residents and Palestinian militants lay outside of burned-out homes in the Israeli kibbutz Kfar Aza on Tuesday, days after Hamas launched a large-scale surprise assault on Israel, sending heavily armed fighters pouring across the border from Gaza and rampaging through rural communities.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took a CNN team and other foreign press to the site, as they went house to house collecting the dead in body bags and loading them onto a truck. Among those killed in Kfar Aza were children, women and elderly, the IDF said.
The horrifying details of attacks on border communities are just beginning to come to light. Kfar Aza is one of the several kibbutzim, small farming enclaves, that bore the brunt of Hamas’ ground assault on Saturday.
"Massacre": Hamas militants carried out a “massacre” in Kfar Aza during their attacks over the weekend, in which women, children, toddlers and elderly were “brutally butchered in an ISIS way of action,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told CNN on Tuesday.
The IDF said it cannot confirm the number of people killed there and would not go into details of how the people were killed.
Houses in Kfar Aza were ransacked and set ablaze. Overturned mattresses, destroyed furniture, broken trinkets and unexploded grenades lay strewn across the grounds, along with bodies — a window into the scale of devastation wrought by Hamas in this area.
“I’ve never seen anything like this in my career, never in 40 years of service this something I never imagined,�� Maj. Gen. Itai Veruv told CNN on Tuesday, just a few hours after Israeli troops secured the Kfar Aza kibbutz from Hamas militants.
Veruv said his soldiers spent “about 48 hours” fighting “waves and waves of terrorists” on roads and in neighboring communities. He said he had started fighting militants in the Yakhini moshav (community) on Saturday, moving then “from battle to battle,” on the road to Sderot, before reaaching the Be’eri kibbutz on Monday evening.
“I saw hundreds of terrorists in full armor, full gear, with all the equipment and all the ability to make a massacre, go from apartment to apartment, from room to room and kill babies, mothers, fathers in their bedrooms,” Veruv said.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said it struck naval targets in Gaza, which it claimed were used by Hamas militants to carry out attacks on the Israeli coastline.
The operation was carried out by IDF naval soldiers, the Israeli Air Force and the Israeli Artillery Corps, the IDF said in a statement.
The targets included docks, which were hit using artillery fire from missile boats, IDF helicopters and ground artillery batteries, it added.
In addition, Israeli naval forces killed a Hamas diver who attempted to infiltrate into Israel from the Gaza shores earlier Wednesday, the IDF said.
Gaza strikes: Israeli airstrikes have pummeled Gaza, the densely-populated coastal enclave controlled by Hamas, since the Islamist militant group carried out an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on Saturday. More than 900 people have died in Gaza and thousands more have been injured since the airstrikes began, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
35 min ago
Here's how to help humanitarian efforts in Israel and Gaza
From CNN Impact Your World
As deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas intensifies, so too does a dire humanitarian crisis in the area.
Hundreds have been killed and thousands injured on both sides after Hamas launched unprecedented attacks on Israel on Saturday. Subsequent airstrikes have overwhelmed local hospitals and displaced more than 100,000 people in Gaza, one of the most densely populated areas on Earth.
The intense fighting has also hampered humanitarian relief. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which suffered damage to one of its buildings in Gaza, is calling for the protection of humanitarian workers, civilians, and critical infrastructure. Calling the situation “horrific,” Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is urging restraint after medical facilities have been destroyed in the fighting.
Impact Your World has gathered a list of vetted organizations that are on the ground responding.
Israeli troops are on the move as humanitarian crisis unfolds in Gaza. Here's where things stand
From CNN staff
More than 1,000 people have been killed in Israel and more than 900 people are dead in Gaza, according to Israel's Army Radio and the Palestinian Health Ministry. Thousands more are injured, according to officials.
On Tuesday, Hamas said it fired "hundreds" of rockets toward the Israeli city of Ashkelon.
Here's where things stand:
Hamas attacks Israel: A huge barrage of rockets were fired from Gaza by Hamas on Ashkelon in “response to the displacement of civilians in Gaza,” a statement on Telegram said. It followed a warning issued to the residents of the southern Israeli city to leave before 5 p.m. local time Tuesday.
Israeli troops massing: Israel is pounding the densely-packed Gaza Strip with airstrikes, especially on the Gaza port, the Israel Defense Forces said. IDF troops were engaged in a firefight with Hamas militants near the town of Mefalsim, which borders the enclave, Tuesday evening local time, multiple IDF troops on the ground told CNN. Tens of thousands of Israeli troops are on the move as the country prepares for a possible ground operation.
Defense minister's warning: Yoav Gallant said he has "released all restraints" on the IDF troops in their fight against Hamas. “Whoever comes to decapitate, murder women, Holocaust survivors — we will eliminate him at the height of our power and without compromise,” the defense minister told soldiers during an inspection of the front line along Israel’s border with Gaza on Tuesday.
One way out: The only border crossing between Gaza and Egypt was struck by Israeli warplanes Tuesday, the spokesperson for the Palestinian Interior Ministry Eyad al-Bozom said. The tightly controlled Rafah crossing is the only one available to Gazans looking to flee. All other crossings out of the territory are shut.
More on victims: Israeli-American Roey Weiser was killed during Saturday’s attack, his mother, Naomi Feifer-Weiser told CNN. Weiser was a sergeant who served in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade and was stationed at the Kerem Shalom border crossing, his mother said. Read more about the victims.
Airstrikes hit residential areas of Gaza, Palestinian officials say
From CNN's Eyad Kourdi
Intense airstrikes hit residential areas in the eastern part of Jabalia and the Qizan al-Najjar region in Khan Yunis, Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Interior Affairs said.
The attacks targeted civilians' homes and roads and resulted in “direct injuries among citizens,” the ministry said in a statement.
More than 900 people have died in Gaza and thousands more have been injured since Israeli airstrikes began on Saturday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
The Israel Defense Forces have not yet commented on the latest strikes.
1 hr 32 min ago
At least 4 UN relief workers killed in Gaza airstrikes
From CNN's Eyad Kourdi and Alex Stambaugh
Officials with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said Tuesday four of its employees have died as a result of airstrikes on Gaza.
At least 14 of their facilities in Gaza have been damaged directly or indirectly, UNRWA Director of Communications Juliette Touma told UN News.
The agency has been unable to bring any aid into the Gaza Strip since Saturday, Touma said.
UNRWA hosts 170,000 people in more than 80 schools and other facilities throughout Gaza. As schools reach their capacity, people have been forced to seek shelter in health care facilities, Touma said.
UNRWA headquarters were subjected to collateral damage on Tuesday morning due to airstrikes in the surrounding neighborhoods, she said. Some of UNRWA’s employees were taking shelter in the same compound in a nearby building during the strikes, she said.
3 hr 11 min ago
Fighter jets strike more than 70 targets in Gaza, IDF says
From CNN’s Raja Razek
Dozens of fighter jets struck more than 70 targets in the Daraja Tuffah area of the Gaza Strip early Wednesday local time, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
Israel is hammering Gaza with airstrikes, hitting hundreds of targets and reducing neighborhoods to rubble, as new atrocities are uncovered in its territory after a devastating surprise attack by Hamas militants. Hamas sent fighters pouring into Israeli territory on Saturday. More than 1,000 people were killed in Israel and thousands more injured in the onslaught, according to the IDF.
"A short while ago, dozens of fighter jets struck over 70 targets in the Daraj Tuffah area," the IDF said on Telegram, describing it as a location "where a large number of terror attacks against Israel are directed." "Furthermore, terror infrastructure used by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization was also struck," it said.
CNN previously reported Israel, which has formally declared war on Hamas, is now battering the densely inhabited strip with airstrikes that have killed at least 900 people, including hundreds of children, women, and entire families, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Thousands more have been injured, it said.
3 hr 43 min ago
At least 21 people killed and 130 injured in the West Bank, Palestinian health ministry says
From CNN’s Kareem Khadder and Raja Razek
The death toll in the West Bank since Saturday has now risen to 21 killed and 130 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah.
The West Bank is led by the Palestinian Authority. The Fatah party, a rival faction to Hamas, is the political backbone of the Palestinian Authority.
The deaths occurred in clashes due to Israeli “aggression” and many of the victims were shot, the ministry said.
Clashes erupted in several parts of the occupied West Bank amid a closure that was imposed by the Israeli army following Hamas' attack in southern Israel Saturday morning.