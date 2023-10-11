Bullet holes are seen on the walls of a house next to a broken door handle are seen in Kfar Aza on Tuesday. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Bodies of Israeli residents and Palestinian militants lay outside of burned-out homes in the Israeli kibbutz Kfar Aza on Tuesday, days after Hamas launched a large-scale surprise assault on Israel, sending heavily armed fighters pouring across the border from Gaza and rampaging through rural communities.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took a CNN team and other foreign press to the site, as they went house to house collecting the dead in body bags and loading them onto a truck. Among those killed in Kfar Aza were children, women and elderly, the IDF said.

The horrifying details of attacks on border communities are just beginning to come to light. Kfar Aza is one of the several kibbutzim, small farming enclaves, that bore the brunt of Hamas’ ground assault on Saturday.

"Massacre": Hamas militants carried out a “massacre” in Kfar Aza during their attacks over the weekend, in which women, children, toddlers and elderly were “brutally butchered in an ISIS way of action,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told CNN on Tuesday.

The IDF said it cannot confirm the number of people killed there and would not go into details of how the people were killed.

Houses in Kfar Aza were ransacked and set ablaze. Overturned mattresses, destroyed furniture, broken trinkets and unexploded grenades lay strewn across the grounds, along with bodies — a window into the scale of devastation wrought by Hamas in this area.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my career, never in 40 years of service this something I never imagined,�� Maj. Gen. Itai Veruv told CNN on Tuesday, just a few hours after Israeli troops secured the Kfar Aza kibbutz from Hamas militants.

Veruv said his soldiers spent “about 48 hours” fighting “waves and waves of terrorists” on roads and in neighboring communities. He said he had started fighting militants in the Yakhini moshav (community) on Saturday, moving then “from battle to battle,” on the road to Sderot, before reaaching the Be’eri kibbutz on Monday evening.

“I saw hundreds of terrorists in full armor, full gear, with all the equipment and all the ability to make a massacre, go from apartment to apartment, from room to room and kill babies, mothers, fathers in their bedrooms,” Veruv said.

Read more about the Hamas attacks.