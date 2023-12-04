The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday announced it is expanding its ground operations to all of Gaza, following the collapse of a truce with Hamas on Friday.

"The IDF is resuming and expanding the ground operation against Hamas’ strongholds across the whole Gaza Strip," IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari told a news conference.

"Our policy is clear — we will forcefully strike any threat posed against our territory."

Israeli attacks in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of about 15,200 Palestinians since October 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, which draws its figures from the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Here's what else you need to know: