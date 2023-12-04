The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday announced it is expanding its ground operations to all of Gaza, following the collapse of a truce with Hamas on Friday.
"The IDF is resuming and expanding the ground operation against Hamas’ strongholds across the whole Gaza Strip," IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari told a news conference.
"Our policy is clear — we will forcefully strike any threat posed against our territory."
Israeli attacks in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of about 15,200 Palestinians since October 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, which draws its figures from the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Here's what else you need to know:
- Evacuation warning: The IDF told civilians to leave large swaths of Gaza, including a number of neighborhoods in southern parts of the enclave, after it resumed its military offensive there. Earlier Sunday, the IDF told people to evacuate several areas southeast of the southern city of Khan Younis, where many have looked for shelter in recent weeks. The UN estimates up to 1.8 million people in Gaza, or nearly 80% of the population, are internally displaced.
- New "Munich": Israel is determined to eliminate Hamas around the world even if it takes years, a top domestic security official said Sunday. "This is our Munich. Everywhere: in Gaza, Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, Qatar, everywhere," Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar said, according to public broadcaster Kan. Bar's mention of Munich is a reference to Israel's targeted assassination campaign against Black September operatives and organizers, following the Palestinian terrorist group's deadly attacks against Israelis at the 1972 Olympics in Germany.
- Hamas commander killed: Israel killed the commander of Hamas' Shati Battalion in an airstrike on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said. IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the commander, Haitham Khuwajari, was responsible for carrying out raids into Israeli territory during the October 7 attack.
- Qatar ceasefire call: Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani emphasized the need for a ceasefire in Gaza in a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday, the country’s state news agency said. It comes as the US steps up pressure on Israel to do more to protect civilians.
- Camp strikes: Renewed Israeli strikes hit the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza on Sunday, as seen in verified videos from the scene as well as in reporting by the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa. The CNN-obtained video shows huge plumes of smoke filling the skyline after the Sunday strike.
- IDF targets tunnels: The IDF said it has destroyed about 500 Hamas tunnels in Gaza during its offensive. It also claimed it has located more than 800 tunnel shafts in the enclave, claiming many "were located in civilian areas" and structures.
- Israeli soldiers killed: Israel says two more soldiers have died in their offensive in Gaza. Several others were “lightly injured” as a result of an anti-tank missile being fired toward an IDF vehicle in Beit Hillel in northern Israel.