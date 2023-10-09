World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Israel at war with Hamas after unprecedented attacks

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:18 a.m. ET, October 9, 2023
12 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Video shows Gaza militants shooting music festival attendees at point-blank range

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy and Teele Rebane 

A gunman is seen in dashcam footage from a car at a music festival in southern Israel.
A gunman is seen in dashcam footage from a car at a music festival in southern Israel. Obtained by CNN

Hamas militants who attacked a music festival in southern Israel Saturday shot and killed people at point-blank range then looted their belongings, according to dashcam footage authenticated and geolocated by CNN.

It's unclear whose car the video came from, or who salvaged the footage, which began circulating on social media on Sunday. But the clips are shedding new light on the attack at the festival site, where Israeli rescuers say they found 260 people dead.

The first video begins at 9:23 a.m., according to its timecode — several hours after attendees told CNN they heard the first explosions.

A militant is seen yelling, then pointing his machine gun at a person taking cover next to the car. Empty shells rocket out of the gun; it's unclear if he was firing warning shots, or if he had shot the civilian. 

The man, covered in blood, is led away by the gunman. It's unknown what happened to him afterward.

A second individual is seen lying on the ground at the back of another car. The person begins to move, when another militant appears on screen. The gunman runs up to them, fires at the person, and walks away.

A second video from the dashcam, timestamped 12:09 p.m., shows two militants approach the body of the second individual. 

After rifling through their pockets, a militant picks something off the body and puts it in his own back pocket.  

A few minutes later, they grab a woman out of the back of the car, and she is led off-screen. The militants then empty a suitcase from another car's trunk, going through the contents.

Shortly afterward, the captured woman is seen running and waving toward the festival grounds, with bullets hitting the ground around her. She takes cover again next to the emptied suitcase and open trunk. Her fate is unknown.  

10 min ago

Oil rises, US stock futures drop on turmoil in the Middle East

From CNN's David Goldman and Michelle Toh

Oil prices surged and US stock futures fell on Sunday night in their first reaction to Israel’s war with Hamas.

Although Israel is not a major oil producer, escalating tensions in the oil-rich Middle East spooked investors who have already been selling off oil in recent weeks.

On Sunday night, US oil prices surged 4% higher above $86 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was also about 4% higher, trading around $88 a barrel.

Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said the surge was likely due to a tendency among traders to take “a buy-first-ask-questions-later response to Middle East geopolitical escalations.”

“Historical analysis suggests that oil prices tend to experience sustained gains after the Middle East crises,” he wrote in a note to clients Monday.

In the equity markets, US stock futures, which rose Friday on a surprisingly strong American job market report, fell sharply Sunday night.

Dow futures were down 200 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 futures were down 0.7%. And Nasdaq futures were 0.7% lower.

Global investors fear prolonged tensions in the Middle East could hurt the fragile global economic recovery.

Read more here.

20 min ago

It's morning in Israel and Gaza. Catch up on the latest here

From CNN staff

A missile explodes in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike on Sunday.
A missile explodes in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike on Sunday. Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images

The death toll is rising in Israel and Gaza as fighting rages between Israeli forces and Hamas militants and as more details emerge of the dead and those taken hostage.

Israel formally declared war on Hamas on Sunday after the Islamist militant group launched its deadly surprise assault on Saturday. Israel also cut power to Gaza — complicating medical care efforts as the densely-populated territory is pounded by Israeli airstrikes.

If you're just joining us, here's what you need to know:

  • Rising toll: More than 700 people have been killed in Israel, while more than 400 Palestinians have been killed, according to authorities. Some 2,300 others have been wounded in Gaza, with power cuts threatening "lives of hundreds of injuries and patients," said the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
  • Music festival: Among the dead are at least 260 people whose bodies were found at the site of an Israeli music festival, according to rescue teams. Hamas gunmen shot at fleeing attendees and took others hostage during the event Saturday near the Israel-Gaza border.
  • Hostages taken: Hamas is holding more than 100 Israeli hostages in Gaza, including high-ranking army officers, a spokesperson for the militant group claimed Sunday. In addition to Israeli captives, there are also other nationalities believed to be taken hostage, including Mexican and Brazilian nationals — complicating Israel's response to the Hamas attack.
  • Fighting ongoing: Israel has "severely degraded the capabilities" of Hamas as airstrikes on Gaza continued into early Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. Hamas claimed on Sunday that their forces are still present and conducting operations in Mavki'im in southern Israel, just north of Gaza. Hamas also said it had launched "a major missile attack" on the southern coastal city of Ashkelon, close to the Gaza border. CNN is unable to verify Hamas' claims. A spokesperson from Israel's military neither confirmed nor denied Hamas' claims, but said: "We're still fighting down south."
  • Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv: Loud explosions could be heard across central Israel and the suburbs of the city late Sunday, according to CNN teams on the ground. Hamas has claimed it is targeting Ben Gurion airport, Israel's international hub, which is located just outside Tel Aviv.
  • US sending jets: The US is sending a Navy carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean Sea, including guided missile destroyers and guided missile cruisers. The US is also positioning more fighter jets to the Middle East, as a deterrent to Hezbollah in Lebanon and other militant groups aligned against Israel, officials say. In response, Hamas accused the US of taking part in "aggression against Palestinian people."
  • Washington support: US lawmakers and Biden administration officials discussed increasing support for Israel at a briefing with House leadership on Sunday night, three people familiar with the call told CNN. Senior officials from the State and Defense Departments told lawmakers they are moving as quickly as they can to deliver weapons to Israel as part of already existing contracts, the sources said.
  • No UN action: The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting on Sunday — but no action was taken afterward. The Deputy US Ambassador to the UN said "not all" the member nations had condemned Hamas' attacks, but did not specify which. All 15 members need to vote unanimously for the UNSC to release a statement.
23 min ago

Hamas says US sending carrier strike group is "aggression against Palestinian people"

From CNN’s Eyad Kourdi

Islamist militant group Hamas on Sunday accused the United States of taking part in "aggression against Palestinian people" by sending a Navy carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

"These movements do not frighten our people nor their resistance, which will continue to defend our people and our holy places," Hamas spokesperson Hazem Kassem said in a statement.

The Navy carrier strike group includes the USS Gerald R. Ford, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, accompanied by guided missile destroyers and guided missile cruisers.

The US is also positioning more fighter jets to the Middle East, as a deterrent to Hezbollah in Lebanon and other militant groups aligned against Israel, officials say.

1 hr 27 min ago

Hamas capabilities "severely degraded" in airstrikes, Israeli forces say

From CNN’s Hadas Gold in Jerusalem

Israel has "severely degraded the capabilities" of Palestinian militant group Hamas as airstrikes on Gaza continued into early Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The IDF said it targeted a structure that housed Hamas operatives and several of the group's operational command centers, including a three-floor command center.

The IDF also said it targeted:

  • A command center belonging to a senior Hamas naval forces operative, named as Mahmad Kashta 
  • A Hamas operational asset in a mosque in the city of Jabalia
  • An intelligence asset and an additional asset used by Hamas

Israel has been pounding Gaza with airstrikes and formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following an unprecedented surprise attack by the militant group that began on Saturday. More than 400 Palestinians have died, according to the health ministry in Gaza, and medical care has been complicated by Israel cutting power to the territory.

Officials say the death toll in Israel has passed 700.

2 hr 32 min ago

Hamas claims to be holding more than 100 hostages, including Israeli army officers

From CNN's Eyad Kourdi and Jonny Hallam

Hamas fighters are holding more than 100 Israeli hostages in Gaza, including high-ranking army officers, a spokesperson for the militant group claimed Sunday.

In an interview with Arabic news outlet al-Ghad TV, Mousa Abu Marzouk, chief deputy of Hamas' political bureau, said the number of Israeli hostages "hasn't been counted yet but they are over a hundred."

Asked about the presence of Israeli army officers among the hostages, Marzouk said: "There are high-ranking officers." 

Another Palestinian armed group, Islamic Jihad, on Sunday said it is holding at least 30 hostages in Gaza.

CNN is unable to verify the claims of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. 

Israel authorities have said that dozens of Israelis are being held hostage in Gaza but have not confirmed exact numbers.

In addition to Israeli captives, there are several other nationalities believed to be taken hostage. Two Mexican nationals, a woman and a man, have “presumably” been taken hostage by Hamas, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said on Sunday. At least three Brazilian nationals are also missing, according to Brazilian authorities.

1 hr 8 min ago

No UN Security Council action taken after emergency meeting

From CNN's Richard Roth and Samantha Beech in New York

Ambassador Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, arrives to speak to reporters during a press conference before the UN Security Council meeting on Sunday.
Ambassador Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, arrives to speak to reporters during a press conference before the UN Security Council meeting on Sunday. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

No action was taken following the United Nations Security Council emergency meeting on the situation in the Middle East, according to several Security Council members who spoke Sunday afternoon.

“I don’t want to get into what was really discussed in the briefing, but there are a good number of countries that condemned Hamas’ attacks," Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told reporters following the meeting. "They’re obviously not all (condemning the attacks), and I don’t really want to get into that. I think you can probably figure out one of them without me saying anything.”

Some context: The Security Council consists of 10 elected members, and five permanent members — China, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and the Russian Federation. All 15 members would have needed to vote unanimously for any statement to emerge following the Security Council meeting.

More from the council: “The situation is still fluid and very dangerous,” Wood said.

He added officials are working hard to try to prevent the conflict from spreading through the region.

“It’s important that the global community condemn, strongly condemn, this unprovoked invasion and the terrorist attacks and activities that have taken place and are taking place,” Wood said.

When asked about the plight of Palestinians in the region, Wood said, “We condemn civilians who are hurt or killed anywhere in the world. That goes without saying. What’s important now is that the international community to show its solidarity with Israel."

Hamas should be condemned until they end their violent terrorist activity, he added.

1 hr 8 min ago

Hamas says it launched a "major missile attack" on Ashkelon in southern Israel

From CNN's Jonny Hallam

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza, as seen from Ashkelon, on Sunday.
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza, as seen from Ashkelon, on Sunday. Amir Cohen/Reuters

Hamas, which earlier said it was targeting Ben Gurion International Airport, also said it had launched "a major missile attack with 100 rockets" on Ashkelon in southern Israel.

The rockets were fired at the coastal city in response to Israel Defense Forces "targeting of their safe houses," said the Izzedine al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian militant group.

Ashkelon is not far north of the border with the Gaza Strip.

4 hr 10 min ago

Explosions heard in central Israel as Hamas claims to target Ben Gurion Airport

From CNN's Jonny Hallam and Eyad Kourdi

Loud explosions could be heard across central Israel and the suburbs of Tel Aviv late Sunday, according to CNN teams on the ground.

Hamas has claimed it is targeting the Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel’s international hub, which is located just outside Tel Aviv.

The Izzedine al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement that the "missile barrage was in response to the continuing crimes and targeting of civilian homes."

Remember: Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack from Gaza on Saturday, leading Israel to declare war on the Palestinian militant group. Since then, Israel has bombarded Gaza with airstrikes, and Hamas has launched further attacks from the territory.