A gunman is seen in dashcam footage from a car at a music festival in southern Israel. Obtained by CNN

Hamas militants who attacked a music festival in southern Israel Saturday shot and killed people at point-blank range then looted their belongings, according to dashcam footage authenticated and geolocated by CNN.

It's unclear whose car the video came from, or who salvaged the footage, which began circulating on social media on Sunday. But the clips are shedding new light on the attack at the festival site, where Israeli rescuers say they found 260 people dead.

The first video begins at 9:23 a.m., according to its timecode — several hours after attendees told CNN they heard the first explosions.

A militant is seen yelling, then pointing his machine gun at a person taking cover next to the car. Empty shells rocket out of the gun; it's unclear if he was firing warning shots, or if he had shot the civilian.

The man, covered in blood, is led away by the gunman. It's unknown what happened to him afterward.

A second individual is seen lying on the ground at the back of another car. The person begins to move, when another militant appears on screen. The gunman runs up to them, fires at the person, and walks away.

A second video from the dashcam, timestamped 12:09 p.m., shows two militants approach the body of the second individual.

After rifling through their pockets, a militant picks something off the body and puts it in his own back pocket.

A few minutes later, they grab a woman out of the back of the car, and she is led off-screen. The militants then empty a suitcase from another car's trunk, going through the contents.

Shortly afterward, the captured woman is seen running and waving toward the festival grounds, with bullets hitting the ground around her. She takes cover again next to the emptied suitcase and open trunk. Her fate is unknown.