More than 1,800 people injured in Hamas attacks, Israel says
From CNN's Mossi Moshe
The surprise attacks by Hamas have injured more than 1,800 people, according to Israeli officials.
As of Sunday at 6:30 a.m. local time 1,864 injured people had been evacuated to hospitals, Israel’s Ministry of Health said. Of those, 19 are in critical condition and 326 have serious injuries.
4 min ago
Israeli forces have struck 426 targets in Gaza, according to IDF
From CNN’s Ibrahim Dahman and Abeer Salman
Israeli warplanes continued striking Gaza on Sunday morning as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) evacuated Israeli residents around the Gaza Strip overnight.
Israeli forces struck 426 targets in Gaza, including 10 towers used by Hamas, the IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a briefing on Sunday.
Tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers are operating on the ground around the Gaza Strip, Hagari added.
A CNN journalist in Gaza said Al Watan building and Al Aklouk building in the center of Gaza City were struck.
Internet connectivity continues being partially disrupted and most of the electricity has been cut off since Saturday.
The sound of warplanes and explosions continued throughout the night and the smell of gunpowder filled the air, the CNN journalist in Gaza said.
The IDF shared footage showing a strike on a multi-story building in the city.
The strike hit “Hamas military targets located in multi-story buildings in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said.
52 min ago
Militants in Gaza cheer as motionless hostage is paraded around, video shows
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy, Allegra Goodwin and Benjamin Brown
An unconscious woman taken hostage by Gaza militants attacking an Israeli music festival was seen being paraded around the coastal enclave in new video authenticated and geolocated by CNN.
CNN has confirmed the identity of the woman as Shani Louk, a German-Israeli dual national. CNN has reached out to her family for comment but has not yet received a response.
Her cousin confirmed to The Washington Post that Louk attended the Nova Festival, an all night dance party celebrating the Israeli harvest festival Sukkoth near Re'im, Israel.
Louk is seen motionless in the video.
One gunman, carrying a rocket propelled grenade, has his leg draped over her waist; the other holds a clump of her dreadlocks. "Allahu Akbar," they cheer – "God is Great," in Arabic.
Some of the crowd gathered around the truck, just outside of the Al-Shalfoh bakery and grocery store, join in the cheers. One man spits on Louk's head as the car drives off.
CNN does not know Louk's whereabouts, or condition, at this time. CNN is not airing the video because it is graphic and disturbing.
“We recognized her by the tattoos, and she has long dreadlocks,” Louk's cousin told The Washington Post.
“We have some kind of hope,” she continued. “Hamas is responsible for her and the others.”
A German foreign ministry source told CNN that, “The Federal Foreign Office and the German embassy in Tel Aviv are in close contact with the Israeli authorities in order to clarify whether and to what extent German citizens are affected.”
In video obtained by German news outlet Bild, Louk's mother Ricarda spoke directly about the abduction.
"This morning my daughter, Shani Nicole Louk, a German citizen, was kidnapped with a group of tourists in southern Israel by Palestinian Hamas," she said. "We were sent a video in which I could clearly see our daughter unconscious in the car with the Palestinians and them driving around the Gaza Strip. I ask you to send us any help or any news. Thank you very much."
28 min ago
IDF fighting to clear Hamas fighters inside Israel before launching offensive, spokesperson says
From CNN's Jerome Taylor
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were still fighting to clear Hamas fighters inside the country early Sunday morning.
Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an IDF spokesman, told CNN's Jake Tapper “many hundreds”, possibly as many as 1,000 Hamas fighters were involved in Saturday’s surprise attacks.
As of 4:15 a.m. local time Sunday morning, Conricus said: "We are still fighting, clearing the last houses and locations and communities and bases.”
“Hopefully, at the break of dawn we will be able to declare that we have finally restored sovereignty and order in Israel. But that has not yet been achieved. And that will be our number one priority," Conricus said.
“Then we will lock down the border and make sure that there are no other terrorists coming in," he added. "And then we shall start to focus on hitting Hamas like we have never hit Hamas before.”
14 min ago
Israel is "embarking on a long and difficult war," Israeli Prime Minister says
From CNN's Hadas Gold in Jerusalem
Israel's political-security cabinet convened late on Saturday to determine the country's response to the surprise attack by Hamas.
The cabinet made a "series of operational decisions aimed at bringing about the destruction of the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas and the Palestinian Authority," according to a statement from the office of Israel's Prime Minister.
"We are embarking on a long and difficult war. The war was forced upon us by a murderous attack by Hamas," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
"The first phase ends at these hours by the destruction of the majority of the enemy forces that penetrated our territory. At the same time, we started the offensive formation, and it will continue without reservation and without respite until the objectives are achieved," Netanyahu said.
Israel aims to "negate [Hamas's] ability and desire to threaten and harm the citizens of Israel for many years to come," according to the statement.
"We will restore security to the citizens of Israel and we will win," Netanyahu added. "Among the decisions made by the cabinet are the stopping of the supply of electricity, fuel and goods."
32 min ago
US could announce new assistance to Israel as soon as Sunday, but a dysfunctional Congress creates questions
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The US could announce new assistance to Israel as soon as Sunday, a US official said, as the Biden administration works to bolster its Middle East ally in the wake of Saturday's unprecedented attack by Hamas.
At the same time, the current dysfunction in Congress remains an open question for American officials as they work to provide Israel what it needs. Without a sitting House Speaker, administration officials are unclear about what can be accomplished.
“It's actually something we were discussing today,” the official said. “Without a speaker of the House, that is a unique situation we're gonna have to work through.”
Top American and Israeli officials have been working throughout the day to identify where Washington can be of assistance as Israel prepares to respond to the attack, including at the Pentagon, State Department and the White House.
“We are in deep discussions with the Israelis about some of their particular needs as they respond to this,” a senior US administration official said Saturday.
The official said “we might have more to say about it as early as tomorrow.”
When Biden spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier Saturday, the President reinforced the US would provide Israel what it needed to defend itself, though not at a level of specificity to include particular weapons or hardware.
7 min ago
Decades of tension between Israel and Palestinians led up to Saturday's devastating violence
From CNN's Hadas Gold, Richard Allen Greene, Amir Tal, Ibrahim Dahman, Abeer Salman, Kareem Khaddar and Nadeen Ebrahim
Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have existed since before the nation’s founding in 1948. Thousands of people on both sides have been killed and many more injured in the long-simmering conflict between the two sides over the past few decades.
Violence has been particularly heightened this year. The number of Palestinians – militants and civilians – killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces is at its highest in nearly two decades. The same is true of Israelis and foreigners – most of them civilians – killed in Palestinian attacks.
Israel and the militant group Hamas have been involved in armed conflict dating back as early as the 1987 First Palestinian Intifada, or uprising, against Israel’s occupation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
Israel captured Gaza from Egypt in a 1967 war, then withdrew in 2005. The small territory — home to some 2 million Palestinians — fell under Hamas’ control in 2007 after a brief civil war with Fatah, a rival Palestinian faction which is the backbone of the Palestinian Authority.
After Hamas seized control of Gaza, Israel and Egypt imposed a strict siege on the territory, which is ongoing. Israel also maintains an air and naval blockade on Gaza.
Before Saturday’s operation, the last war between Hamas and Israel was in 2021, which lasted for 11 days and killed at least 250 people in Gaza and 13 in Israel.
Saturday’s assault occurred on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 war, when Israel’s Arab neighbors launched a surprise attack on Israel on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, on October 6, 1973.
52 min ago
What you need to know about Hamas
From CNN's Hadas Gold, Richard Allen Greene, Amir Tal, Ibrahim Dahman, Abeer Salman, Kareem Khaddar and Nadeen Ebrahim
Hamas is an Islamist organization with a military wing that came into being in 1987, emerging out of the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist group that was founded in the late 1920s in Egypt.
The word “Hamas” is itself an acronym for “Harakat Al-Muqawama Al-Islamia” – Arabic for Islamic Resistance Movement.
The group, like most Palestinian factions and political parties, insists that Israel is an occupying power and that it is trying to liberate the Palestinian territories. It considers Israel an illegitimate state.
The group presents itself as an alternative to the Palestinian Authority (PA), which has recognized Israel and has engaged in multiple failed peace initiatives with it. The PA is today led by Mahmoud Abbas and is based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Hamas, meanwhile, controls the Gaza Strip, an enclave that is home to some 2 million Palestinians and is frequently the site of civilian casualties when fighting flares between militants and Israeli forces.
Hamas has over the years claimed many attacks on Israel and has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union and Israel. Israel accuses its archenemy Iran of backing Hamas.
18 min ago
Netanyahu: These attacks are on a level that "has never been seen in Israel"
From CNN's Jonny Hallam
The Gaza militant attacks that have left at least 200 people dead and hundreds injured are unprecedented, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Saturday.
"What happened today has never been seen in Israel. We will take mighty vengeance for this black day," Netanyahu said in a televised speech from Israel's Government Press Office, which was carried by Reuters.
"Israel will reach every place Hamas is hiding," Netanyahu said, referring to the militant group behind the attacks. "I tell Gaza's people to leave those places now."