Rivals Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu have both claimed victory in the Israeli election after exit polls showed the race too close to call.
"We won! The Israeli public has had their say!" Blue and White leader Gantz said. "Thank you to the thousands of activists and over a million voters. These elections have a clear winner and a clear loser. Netanyahu promised 40 seats and lost. The President can see the picture and should call on the winner to form the next government. There is no other option!”
Netanyahu said: “The right-wing bloc led by the Likud won a clear victory. I thank the citizens of Israel for the trust. I will start forming a right-wing government with our natural partners as soon as tonight.”
Benjamin Netanyahu's re-election hopes are hanging in the balance as an Israeli exit poll suggested his main rival Benny Gantz’s party had taken four more seats than Netanyahu’s party in parliament.
An exit poll conducted by Israel’s Channel 12 projected Netanyahu’s Likud party with 33 seats and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party with 37 seats.
Here are the full results from the Channel 12 poll:
Likud - 33
Blue and White - 37
Labor - 6
Union of Right Wing Parties (URP) - 5
Meretz - 5
Hadash-Ta’al - 6
Ra’am-Balad - 6
United Torah Judaism (UTJ) - 7
Shas - 6
Kulanu - 4
Yisrael Beiteinu - 5
Other exit polls suggested a closer race, with neither side having a clear advantage.
By law, the first exit polls released on election day come out at 10 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET). This will give us the first idea of where the parties stand.
Low turnout among Arab voters could mean a “Knesset without Arab representation"
Ayman Odeh, the leader of Hadash-Ta’al (Israel’s biggest Arab party), says that what could be a historically low turnout among Arab voters, as reported by pollsters, could mean a “Knesset without Arab representation."
“We’re moving forward with all our strength, going home to home and calling on people to go out and vote. Our nightmare, which is Prime Minister [Netanyahu’s] fantasy — a Knesset without Arab representation — suddenly looks like a realistic possibility," Odeh said in a statement on Twitter, urging Arab Israelis to get out and vote.
The turnout in the Arab community was at 25% at the time of writing, down drastically from 40% in 2015, according to the Arab parties.
Likud circulates audio recording purporting to be Gantz ally and Labor lawmaker discussing "deal" involving Arab parties
A Likud video clip has been released in which Benjamin Netanyahu implores supporters to go out and vote to prevent what he describes as a deal to form a left-wing government with Arab party support. The clip includes an audio recording which purports to be a member of Benny Gantz’s party discussing with a member of the Labor party the important role Israel’s Arab parties could play to help them form a new center-left government.
Netanyahu says: “You simply have to listen to this recording from a few days ago. You hear Ofer Shelah [from Blue and White] speaking with Amir Peretz from Labor, weaving together a deal to bring-in the Arab parties to form a left-wing government. So, if you want to prevent this from happening, there is only one way to do so – to vote for Likud, because only a big Likud result will prevent this deal to form a left-wing government. Go out and vote, don’t stay at the beaches, don’t stay at home, go and vote to prevent the formation of a left-wing government.”
The low-quality audio recording, which is included in the Likud clip, goes like this:
Shelah: There’s an opportunity here … as quickly as possible. If you can bring Avi [Gabbay, Labor leader], then I will be able to enter the room.
Peretz: In order to ensure that the Arabs do not wreck the deal against Bibi and the Likud. Who is our enemy? Netanyahu.
Shelah: I say, the more open they are, the easier it will be for me to enter the room with this proposal.
Ofer Shelah has tweeted about the recording. He did not deny the authenticity of it but said instead: “Desperate Bibi is spreading lies cooked from the leftovers of secret recordings, including my conversations. There are no secret deals. There is no conspiracy. There is only Bibi who knows that by ways of deception he can cling to power. Today we remove the liar.”
Four years ago, Netanyahu also made an election day reference to Israel’s Arab voters in an attempt to get his supporters to turn out and vote. On a Facebook video, he said that “Arab voters are going to the polls in droves.”
Netanyahu convenes "emergency meeting" over purported low turnout
Benjamin Netanyahu continues to warn that Likud is headed for an election loss that would put a "left-wing" government in power in what has been perceived as a bid to increase turnout.
Eleven hours after polls opened, turnout stood at 52%, according to the Central Election Committee, only 2.6% less than turnout at the same stage of the election four years ago.
Still, Netanyahu said he was convening an "emergency meeting" in Jerusalem to decide on next steps after a "dramatic update" on low turnout in Likud strongholds.
"We have to save the right. Only a few more hours to go. Go vote or we will get a leftist government," Netanyahu tweeted.
Israeli Arab party files complaint about illegal cameras in polling stations
A spokesperson for the largest Arab party in Israel, Hadash-Ta’al, tells CNN it has lodged a complaint with the Central Election Committee asking them to immediately remove cameras installed illegally by right-wing activists in polling stations in Arab communities in Israel.
According to Hadash Ta’al, police have attended a number of polling stations and have begun imposing restrictions that forbid the use of cameras in voting locations.
CNN has received two videos, belonging to Hadash Ta’al, in connection with the complaint.
In one clip, police are seen asking a Jewish election observer at a polling station to remove a camera hidden in his jacket.
The election observer is seen handing over a small camera and cables after being led out of the polling station by a policeman.
A statement from Israeli police said: “Following a number of suspected irregularities in polling stations in the northern region, police are working in coordination with the Central Election Committee to maintain public order and prevent any further incidents related to voting in today’s elections.”
Netanyahu: "The more they go after him, the stronger he becomes"
Benjamin Netanyahu has fought this election in the face of looming indictments for bribery and breach of trust offenses. The Attorney General has called him for one final hearing before he decides whether or not to bring charges. Unbowed, Netanyahu has denied the charges and sought to turn these criminal investigations to his advantage, portraying them as a witch-hunt, led by a left-wing media elite.
As CNN discovered when it visited a stronghold of his party Likud, in the desert town of Beer Sheva several weeks ago, that message resonates strongly with many blue-collar Israelis. The local Likud organizer in the town compared Netanyahu to Moses, saying, "The more they go after him, the stronger he becomes."