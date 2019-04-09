THIS WENT OUT AS #NEWS ALERT

A Likud video clip has been released in which Benjamin Netanyahu implores supporters to go out and vote to prevent what he describes as a deal to form a left-wing government with Arab party support. The clip includes an audio recording which purports to be a member of Benny Gantz’s party discussing with a member of the Labor party the important role Israel’s Arab parties could play to help them form a new center-left government.

Netanyahu says: “You simply have to listen to this recording from a few days ago. You hear Ofer Shelah [from Blue and White] speaking with Amir Peretz from Labor, weaving together a deal to bring-in the Arab parties to form a left-wing government. So, if you want to prevent this from happening, there is only one way to do so – to vote for Likud, because only a big Likud result will prevent this deal to form a left-wing government. Go out and vote, don’t stay at the beaches, don’t stay at home, go and vote to prevent the formation of a left-wing government.”

The low-quality audio recording, which is included in the Likud clip, goes like this:

Shelah: There’s an opportunity here … as quickly as possible. If you can bring Avi [Gabbay, Labor leader], then I will be able to enter the room.

Peretz: In order to ensure that the Arabs do not wreck the deal against Bibi and the Likud. Who is our enemy? Netanyahu.

Shelah: I say, the more open they are, the easier it will be for me to enter the room with this proposal.

Ofer Shelah has tweeted about the recording. He did not deny the authenticity of it but said instead: “Desperate Bibi is spreading lies cooked from the leftovers of secret recordings, including my conversations. There are no secret deals. There is no conspiracy. There is only Bibi who knows that by ways of deception he can cling to power. Today we remove the liar.”

Four years ago, Netanyahu also made an election day reference to Israel’s Arab voters in an attempt to get his supporters to turn out and vote. On a Facebook video, he said that “Arab voters are going to the polls in droves.”