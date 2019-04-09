By law, the first exit polls released on election day come out at 10 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET). This will give us the first idea of where the parties stand. But these exit polls are notoriously inaccurate. The first exit poll released at the last election in 2015 showed Likud with 28 seats and the rival Zionist Union party with 27 seats. After final results were tallied, Likud had 30 and Zionist Union was down to 24. In a Parliament of just 120 seats, small differences like that can make a big difference.

Final results can take a few days, as ballot boxes are checked and votes come in from Israelis overseas.

But the results should be obvious long before that, and it is usually fairly clear who has the best chance of building a successful coalition.

Officially, it's up to Israel's president to decide who is tasked with forming the next government. He announces his decision after consulting with the heads of the political parties that have secured enough votes to enter the Knesset. These consultations take a few days, and the President is likely to announce his decision about a week after the elections. From that point, the party leader appointed to the task has six weeks to form a government. If he or she fails, the task is then assigned to another party's leader.

It is possible -- though, on balance, unlikely -- that neither Benjamin Netanyahu nor Benny Gantz will be able to form a coalition. In that case, Israel would go through three months of attempted coalition building, which may end up with the country headed for another election. Following a three-month campaign period, that election would likely be in late-2019. But that is a long way off. Let us first see how Tuesday's results unfold.