US embassy in Iraq attacked by protesters
President Trump says Iran is 'orchestrating attack' on US embassy
President Donald Trump has weighed in on protesters' attempts to storm the US Embassy in Baghdad, tweeting that "Iran is orchestrating" the attack.
He called on Iraq to "use its forces to protect the embassy."
Why these are no ordinary protesters
For now, the situation in Baghdad has not escalated beyond protesters smashing the windows of the embassy and burning items outside its walls.
But the fact they were even able to get that close suggests that Iraqi security forces did not stop the demonstrators advancing on the compound, says CNN Senior International Correspondent Arwa Damon:
Iraqi PM calls on protesters to leave US embassy
Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has called on protesters to immediately leave the area around the US Embassy in Baghdad.
He said in a statement:
"Any aggression or harassment of foreign embassies and representations is an act that will be strictly prohibited by the security forces and will be punished by law with the most severe penalties."
Also on Tuesday, protesters held a funeral ceremony for members of Kataib Hezbollah who were killed in US strikes on Sunday.
While the funeral ceremony is an expression of “loyalty to the martyrs precious blood,” demonstrations should be kept away from embassy buildings which the government has a responsibility to protest and secure, said Abdul-Mahdi.
A proxy war between the US and Iran just moved a step closer
For the Iraqi government, it's the stuff of nightmares: A proxy war between the United States and Iran in a country already wracked by protests, crippled by political paralysis and threatened by renewed terrorism.
But that war has come a step nearer with Sunday's US airstrikes against a pro-Iranian militia in Iraq.
The target of the US airstrikes is a group called Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most radical Shia militia in Iraq, with close links to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. US officials hold it responsible for a growing number of rocket attacks against US facilities in Iraq. The death of a US contractor in one such attack last week was the last straw for the Trump administration.
Kataib Hezbollah is militantly anti-American. In 2017 and 2018, its fighters in Syria tried to attack the US-supported garrison at al-Tanf on the Iraqi border. Earlier this month it boasted of the failure of the "Saudi-American-Zionist axis of evil."
It has provided hundreds of fighters for the Assad regime in Syria -- part of a broader Iranian effort to help stamp out the insurgency there -- and is an important element in Iranian efforts to extend its influence through northern Iraq and into Syria. The US strikes, notably, were against targets along the main route between Iran and Syria.
Why did the US carry out airstrikes?
The US carried out airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, targeting five facilities controlled by Iraq's Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) member group, Kataib Hezbollah.
At least 25 people were killed and 51 wounded in the strikes, the first significant US military response to Kataib Hezbollah's deadly rocket attacks on US-Iraqi targets in recent weeks.
US officials said the strikes were carried out with F-15 Strike Eagle fighter planes and targeted Kataib Hezbollah locations, including weapons storage facilities and command and control locations.
The Pentagon said the locations were used "to plan and execute attacks" on joint US-Iraq forces.
The airstrikes and protests have created new tensions between allies Washington and Baghdad, with Iraqi police and soldiers also hit in the strikes. They come at a time of unrest as mass protests across Iraq challenge the nation's precarious government.
Baghdad warned Monday that its relations with the US were also at risk following the strikes.
Protesters try to storm US embassy in Baghdad after airstrikes
Protesters attempted to storm the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, scaling the walls and forcing the gates of the compound, as hundreds demonstrated against American airstrikes on an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq.
Video and photos on social media show demonstrators smashing the windows of the embassy and burning items outside its walls.
The pro-Iranian demonstrators were mostly from Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), a coalition of predominantly Shiite militias, and three leaders of powerful militia groups were also seen at the protest.
The US carried out five airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, targeting facilities controlled by PMU member group Kataib Hezbollah.
At least 25 people were killed and 51 wounded in the strikes, the first significant US military response to Kataib Hezbollah's deadly rocket attacks on US-Iraqi targets in recent weeks.