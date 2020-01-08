Boeing 737 plane crashes in Iran
All passengers and crew on board are dead
All passengers and crew members on board the Ukrainian flight that crashed in Tehran have died, according to Iran's state-run Press TV.
Press TV cited Ali Khashani, a senior public relations official at the Imam Khomeini International Airport, where the Boeing 737 flight had departed.
The Boeing 737, belonging to the Ukraine International Airlines, crashed after takeoff due technical difficulties.
Ukrainian response: The Ukrainian Embassy in Iran told CNN it is gathering a list of passengers killed.
“Our consul is working at Tehran airport, we are gathering a list of passengers killed in the crash this morning. We don’t have final numbers yet, we are working in contact with the rescue teams on the site and Ukrainian International Airlines office in Iran," the embassy said.
Sun rises over grim crash scene
It's early morning in the Middle East, and the sun is still rising as emergency crews respond to the crash scene in a field between the Iranian cities of Parand and Shahriar.
Images released by the humanitarian organization Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran show the field littered with what appears to be plane debris. The air is hazy with smoke from the crash.
There were 180 people on board the plane, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran.
Boeing says it is aware of "reports out of Iran"
Boeing has released a statement saying it is aware of reports of the plane crash in Iran early Wednesday.
The Boeing 737 plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran.
“We are aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information,” a Boeing spokesperson told CNN.
The crash takes place just days before the company's incoming CEO David Calhoun formally takes charge. Calhoun replaces Dennis Muilenburg, who was ousted in December after Boeing's disastrous year.
The American aviation giant is still reeling from the aftermath of two 737 Max crashes, which killed 346 people. The Max has been grounded worldwide since March, and the company has struggled with delays and other issues in its bid to get the planes back in the air.
Most of the passengers are dead, official says
Most of the passengers on board the Ukraine International Airlines flight have died, said Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran's Emegency Medical Services.
Emergency crews have been dispatched to the crash site, between the cities of Parand and Shahriar, Koulivand told state-run media IRINN -- but emergency personnel can't access the site because it is ablaze.
The plane was carrying 180 passengers and crew.
Here's what we know so far
A Boeing 737 plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran early Wednesday local time, Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA reported.
ISNA reported the crash was due to to technical difficulties.
There are not yet any official figures for casualties, but emergency personnel suggest that the toll is high. They are unable to access the crash site yet because it's on fire, the head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services said.
Flight-tracking service FlightRadar 24 said in a tweet that the jet had been in service for about three and half years.