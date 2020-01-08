All passengers and crew members on board the Ukrainian flight that crashed in Tehran have died, according to Iran's state-run Press TV.

Press TV cited Ali Khashani, a senior public relations official at the Imam Khomeini International Airport, where the Boeing 737 flight had departed.

The Boeing 737, belonging to the Ukraine International Airlines, crashed after takeoff due technical difficulties.

Ukrainian response: The Ukrainian Embassy in Iran told CNN it is gathering a list of passengers killed.