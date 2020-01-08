Iranian Red Crescent Society

All passengers and crew members on board the Ukrainian flight that crashed in Tehran have died, according to Iran's state-run Press TV.

Press TV cited Ali Khashani, a senior public relations official at the Imam Khomeini International Airport, where the Boeing 737 flight had departed.

There were 176 people on board in total, according to state news agency Press TV -- 167 passengers and nine crew members.

Earlier reports from Iranian media said that 180 people were on board.

The Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after takeoff due technical difficulties, according to Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA.

Ukrainian response: The Ukrainian Embassy in Iran told CNN it is gathering a list of passengers killed.