Ukrainian Boeing plane crashes in Iran, 176 people dead
What we know about the plane's black boxes
A plane's so-called "black boxes" — the flight data and cockpit voice recorders — can provide crucial evidence about what happened before a crash.
After the black boxes from Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 plane were found, Ali Abedzadeh, the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Authority, told Iran's semiofficial Mehr news agency that the US would not be involved at any stage of the investigation.
"We will not give the black box to the manufacturer [Boeing] or America," he said.
Former FAA chief of staff Michael Goldfarb told CNN that move was not necessarily against protocol.
Under international rules, Iran would be the lead investigator of the crash and Ukraine should participate as the state of registry and state of operator of the aircraft.
But the US — where Boeing is designed and manufactured — is not required to be involved in investigations right off the bat, Goldfarb said.
If the black boxes are difficult to discern, if they’re damaged, the three best labs in the world are the British, the French and the NTSB in the US. It’s very common for those three entities to either be given the lead or called in," he said.
But Goldfarb added there was no way the Iranians could refuse to work with Boeing and do justice to the investigation.
"They have to work with Boeing. Boeing has all the data, owns all the drawings and designs, they have the engineers, they know the plane."
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called for "complete cooperation with any investigation into the cause of the crash," saying that the US would continue to follow the incident closely and was prepared to offer Ukraine "all possible assistance."
Airline: Unlikely that crash was due to "error"
Given the level of the crew's experience, it's unlikely that the plane crash was the result of error, Ukrainian International Airlines vice president of operations Ihor Sosnovsky said in a statement on Wednesday.
Tehran airport is anything but a simple one. Therefore, for several years UIA has been using this airport to conduct training on Boeing 737 aircraft aimed at evaluating pilots' proficiency and ability to act in emergency cases. According to our records, the aircraft ascended as high as 2,400 meters. Given the crew's experience, error probability is minimal. We do not even consider such a chance.”
The airline also released the names of the pilots and crew, who died in the crash.
The pilots were:
- Captain Volodymyr Gaponenko (11,600 hours on Boeing 737 aircraft including 5,500 hours as captain)
- Instructor pilot Oleksiy Naumkin (12,000 hours on Boeing 737 aircraft including 6,600 hours as captain)
- First officer Serhii Khomenko (7,600 hours on Boeing 737 aircraft)
The flight attendants were:
- Ihor Matkov, chief flight attendant
- Kateryna Statnik
- Mariia Mykytiuk
- Valeriia Ovcharuk
- Yuliia Solohub
- Denys Lykhno
The cause of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 plane crash today that killed all 176 people on board remains unknown as the investigation continues.
Here's what we do know:
- Aircraft built in 2016: Ukraine International Airlines said in a statement that the plane was a Boeing 737-800 NG, "built in 2016 and delivered directly to the airline from the manufacturer."
According to former FAA chief of staff Michael Goldfarb, that is "very unusual" and suggests a "catastrophic" incident, as opposed to engine failure. An airliner should be able to keep flying even if one engine fails, which means pilots normally have time to communicate and recover the aircraft.
- Airlines' first crash: Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) was founded in 1992 as the national flag carrier, one year after Ukraine got independence from Moscow. According to its website, the airline operates 42 aircraft, connects Ukraine to 38 countries, and its base hub is Kiev's Boryspil International Airport. This is the first crash involving one of the carrier's planes.
- Ukrainian flights suspended: The country's State Aviation Service (SAS) has suspended all Ukrainian airline flights over Iran’s airspace starting midnight January 9, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said in a Facebook post.