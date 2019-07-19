Iran says it has captured a British oil tanker
US-Iran tensions have been escalating this summer. Here's a recap of some of the events.
Tensions between the US and Iran have in recent weeks following several incidents involving tankers and drones.
Here's a look at some of the key events:
- Wednesday, June 10: Armed Iranian boats unsuccessfully tried to seize a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, according to two US officials with direct knowledge of the incident. The British Heritage tanker was sailing out of the Persian Gulf and was crossing into the Strait of Hormuz area when it was approached by boats from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Iranians ordered the tanker to change course and stop in nearby Iranian territorial waters, according to the officials.
- Thursday, June 13: The United States blamed Iran for the attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman. The Pentagon released a detailed set of photos that it said showed Iranian boats removing a mine from one of two vessels that were attacked.
- Monday, June 17: The Trump administration said it will deploy 1,000 additional troops and more military resources to the Middle East. The forces are being sent in response to what Washington called "hostile behavior by Iranian forces that threaten United States personnel and interests across the region."
- Thursday, June 20: Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it had shot down an "intruding American spy drone" after it entered into the country's territory Thursday. A US official confirmed to CNN a drone had been shot down, but said the incident occurred in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most vital shipping routes.
- Monday, June 24: Trump announced new sanctions against Iran in part to retaliate after the downing of a US drone.
- Thursday, July 18: President Trump said that the USS Boxer downed an Iranian drone that came within 1,000 yards of the Navy ship and ignored "multiple calls to stand down." Trump said the drone was "threatening the safety of the ship and the ship's crew" in the Strait of Hormuz and was "immediately destroyed." The drone was destroyed using electronic jamming, according to a US defense official.
- Friday, July 19: Iran says it has seized a British tanker.
Ship's management team: "We are presently unable to contact the vessel"
The owner and ship manager for the Stena Impero — the tanker two US defense officials said Iran has seized — released a statement Friday.
They said 23 seafarers are on board the ship, and added that there have been no reported injuries.
Here's the full statement:
Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management can confirm that at approximately 1600 BST on 19th July UK registered vessel Stena Impero (built 2018, 49,683 DWT) was approached by unidentified small crafts and a helicopter during transit of the Strait of Hormuz while the vessel was in international waters. We are presently unable to contact the vessel which is now heading north towards Iran.
There are 23 seafarers aboard. There have been no reported injuries and their safety is of primary concern to both owners and managers. The priority of both vessel owner Stena Bulk and ship manager Northern Marine Management is the safety and welfare of the crew.
Northern Marine Management has not been able to establish contact directly with the vessel since it was notified of the incident at approximately 1600 Today, 19th July 2019.
We are in close contact with UK government authorities.
Trump spoke with France's Macron today about Iran
President Trump spoke Friday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as tensions increase in the Persian Gulf.
The White House said the two men discussed "ongoing efforts to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon."
Iran says it seized British tanker for "violating international regulations"
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it seized the British tanker for "violating international regulations," according to Iran's state-run Press TV.
Meanwhile, the UK said it is “urgently seeking further information” about an incident involving a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf.
US says a British tanker has been seized
The British-flagged tanker "Stena Impero" has been seized, according two US defense officials.
One of the officials said it was taken by Iran.
The UK is "urgently" seeking information on tanker incident
The UK is “urgently seeking further information” about an incident involving a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, a UK government spokesperson told CNN on Friday.
“We are urgently seeking further information and assessing the situation following reports of an incident in the Gulf,” the spokesperson said.
Iran says it has captured British oil tanker
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its navy has captured the British-flagged oil tanker "Stena Impero" in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran's state-run Press TV.