Tensions soar after Iran seizes tanker
Iran says UK tanker wrongly used exit lane to enter into Strait of Hormuz
Iran says the British-flagged Steno Impero tanker was using the exit lane to enter into the Strait of Hormuz, almost colliding with other vessels, state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.
According to IRNA, Iranian General Ramazan Sharif said the vessel was being escorted by the British Royal Navy when it "violated maritime rules and regulations" by sailing into the Strait of Hormuz in the wrong direction.
The Iranian Navy seized the tanker at the request of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran’s Hormozgan province, the General went on to say, according to IRNA.
Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported the UK vessel was in "contravention of international regulations" by sailing into the Strait of Hormuz in the wrong direction and switching off its GPS tracker.
The tanker "was entering the Strait from the southern route which is an exit path, increasing the risk of accident," Tasnim news, an outlet close to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported
US issues maritime alert for Strait of Hormuz
The US Maritime Administration, part of the Transportation Department, has issued an alert for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz as tensions escalate in the strategic waterway.
“Two vessels, United Kingdom and Liberian flagged, were harassed, boarded, and possibly seized by Iranian military personnel in these reported positions. These reports have been confirmed. Exercise caution when transiting this area.”
The notice said that Iran posed threats to US and international shipping in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea and Red Sea.
Iranian Foreign Minister: "Due process" required for seized tanker
Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt that "due process" must be followed in relation to the British tanker seized in the Strait of Hormuz, mirroring comments his counterpart made earlier this week.
In a call with Hunt, Zarif said Iran had acted on the official request of the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization due to a "violation of rules" and that the case was now being "followed up by legal channels," Iranian state-run media reported. This, Zarif said, was markedly different to Britain's "illegal action" capturing an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar on July 4.
The comments mirror a statement Hunt made Thursday, that he was open to “resolving issues if due process in Gibraltar is observed and credible assurances received.”
UK holds second emergency meeting in 24 hours
The UK government is convening its second emergency meeting of national security officials in less than 24 hours to discuss the seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Persian Gulf, a Downing Street spokeswoman has told CNN.
It has warned ships connected to the country's shipping industry to "stay out of the area" in the interim.
Senior Russian lawmaker: US seeks ‘advantage’ in Gulf tensions
A Senior Russian lawmaker has claimed that the United States is “taking advantage” of tensions in the Persian Gulf in order to deploy more troops to the region.
“It is already clear who will be the first to take advantage of the escalated situation in the Strait of Hormuz and in the Middle East in general: The Pentagon has just approved the transfer of troops to Saudi Arabia," Russian senator Konstantin Kosachev said in a post on Facebook.
The Trump administration is reinforcing its controversial military relationship with Saudi Arabia by preparing to send hundreds of troops to the country amid increasing tensions with Iran, CNN learned Wednesday.
Five hundred troops are expected to go to the Prince Sultan Air Base, located in a desert area east of the Saudi capital of Riyadh, according to US two defense officials. A small number of troops and support personnel are already on site with initial preparations being made for a Patriot missile defense battery as well as runway and airfield improvements, the officials said.
The US has wanted to base troops there for some time because security assessments have shown Iranian missiles would have a difficult time targeting the remote area.
The decision comes as US and Saudi relations remain extremely sensitive amid bipartisan congressional anger how the administration handled the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.
But the Trump administration has said it is committed to trying to help protect Saudi Arabia against Iranian aggression.
"Neither Iran nor the United States, by and large, are interested in a real war," Kosachev wrote. "However, the ‘game of nerves’ and the raising of stakes will continue."
UK Foreign Secretary expresses "extreme disappointment" with Iran's actions
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Saturday afternoon that he had spoken directly with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif amid rising tensions in the Persian Gulf, following the seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.
Hunt expressed his "extreme disappointment" with Iran's actions, saying in a post on Twitter that Zarif had "assured" him the Islamic Republic wanted to de-escalate the situation.
"They have behaved in the opposite way," Hunt said in a tweet. "This has 2 be about actions not words if we are to find a way through."
The UK Foreign Office confirmed to CNN that it has summoned the Iranian Chargé d'affaires to deal with the situation.
UK summons Iranian diplomat over tank seizure
The UK Foreign Office has summoned Iran’s charge d'affaires following the seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.
The British government has condemned the actions of Iran, describing them as “dangerous” and “illegal.”
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has warned Iran that the UK’s response will be “considered but robust.”