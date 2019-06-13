Forty-four sailors and crew members have been rescued by Iran's navy from two tankers in the Gulf of Oman and have been taken to the Iranian island of Jask, according to Iran state-run news agency IRNA, citing informed sources on Thursday.

The report claimed the ships were “targeted” but did not detail by whom, or what.

Jask is an Iranian port in the south, about 12.5 miles from Oman’s shore.