Tanker incident in Gulf of Oman
UK "deeply concerned" about Gulf of Oman incident
The UK government has said it is “deeply concerned” about an incident involving two tankers in the Gulf of Oman.
“We are deeply concerned by reports of explosions and fires on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz,” a government spokesperson told CNN on Thursday.
“We are in contact with local authorities and partners in the region.”
Investigation underway into explosion on board tanker
A fire broke out after an explosion on board the Front Altair, one of two ships involved in the security incident in the Gulf of Oman, according to International Tanker Management (ITM), which manages the tanker.
An investigation is underway into the cause of the explosion, which is as yet unknown, and ITM is working on plans to salvage the vessel.
All 23 crew members, who were unharmed, were picked up by another vessel, according to ITM. The front Altair was in the southern end of the Strait of Hormuz when the incident occurred.
Tanker was "attacked" with "some sort of shell," Japanese ship owner says
The Kokuka Courageous, one of two ships involved in the security incident in the Gulf of Oman, was "attacked" twice with "some sort of shell," an official from the Japanese owner of the ship told CNN.
The first shot hit the tanker above sea level and the vessel caught fire briefly before the blaze was extinguished, according to Michio Yuube, the co-manager of the Japanese firm Kokuka Sangyo.
All 21 Philippine crew members on board the tanker were evacuated in life boats after the second shot and rescued by another ship now heading towards the UAE.
Yuube said that the attack happened off Fujaira, and that the Kokuka Courageous is now drifting with a shipment of chemical products onboard.
Iran says it rescued 44 crew members from the two affected tankers
Forty-four sailors and crew members have been rescued by Iran's navy from two tankers in the Gulf of Oman and have been taken to the Iranian island of Jask, according to Iran state-run news agency IRNA, citing informed sources on Thursday.
The report claimed the ships were “targeted” but did not detail by whom, or what.
Jask is an Iranian port in the south, about 12.5 miles from Oman’s shore.
US Navy says it received two separate distress calls on Thursday morning
The US Fifth Fleet, responsible for US naval forces in the area, said that it had received two separate distress calls on Thursday morning and that US Navy ships were rendering assistance.
Oil futures surged after reports of attack on tankers
US crude oil futures surged as much as 4% on Thursday following reports that two tankers had been attacked in the Gulf of Oman.
US crude futures had been trading near their lowest levels in five months, but they rebounded as traders reacted to reports of the attacks, gaining 2.3% to trade at $52.25 a barrel by 4:30 a.m. ET.
The price for Brent crude, the global benchmark, surged 2.4% to $61.37 a barrel.
21 crew abandon ship after tankers hit
All 21 crew members on the Panamanian ship Kokuka Courageous, one of two ships reportedly hit in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, abandoned their vessel, the Singapore-based Bernard Schulte Shipping Management (BSM) company said in a statement.
One of the sailors on board was injured in the incident, BSM added.
The second ship involved in the incident is the "Front Altair," which was on fire on Thursday morning.
The incident is being investigated by the United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations (UKMTO), a maritime security sharing conduit managed by Britain's Royal Navy.
Here's the full statement:
The 21 crew of the vessel abandoned ship after the incident on board which resulted in damage to the ship’s hull starboard side.
The master and crew abandoned ship and were quickly rescued from a lifeboat by the nearby vessel Coastal Ace.
One crew man from the Kokuka Courageous was slightly injured in the incident and is receiving first aid on board the Coastal Ace.
The Kokuka Courageous remains in the area and is not in any danger of sinking. The cargo of methanol is intact.
BSM’s top priority is the wellbeing of the 21 crew on board our managed vessel. The Coastal Ace is in the vicinity at a safe distance from the Kokuka Courageous.
The vessel is about 70 nautical miles from Fujairah and about 14 nautical miles from the coast of Iran.
The Coastal Ace is now awaiting instructions from the UK Marine Trade Operations which is responding to the incident.
BSM Ship Management is monitoring the situation in the Gulf of Oman closely and will issue another statement when we have factual information.