French government condemns "disturbing incident" in the Gulf of Oman

France strongly condemned what it described as a “disturbing incident” involving two tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

“We have learned that a disturbing incident involving two tankers in the Arabian Sea has occurred today, in the broader context of rising tensions in the region, as evidenced also by the attack on the [Abha airport] in Saudi Arabia yesterday, which we firmly condemned,” a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson told CNN.

Yesterday a missile fired by rebels in Yemen landed in the arrivals hall of Abha airport in southwest Saudi Arabia, injuring 26 people according to Saudi officials.

“We call all the actors concerned, with whom we are in constant contact, to show restraint and de-escalation,” the French statement added. “We also would like to underscore our attachment to the freedom of navigation, which must absolutely be preserved.”