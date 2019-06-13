Gulf of Oman tankers attacked
French government condemns "disturbing incident" in the Gulf of Oman
France strongly condemned what it described as a “disturbing incident” involving two tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.
“We have learned that a disturbing incident involving two tankers in the Arabian Sea has occurred today, in the broader context of rising tensions in the region, as evidenced also by the attack on the [Abha airport] in Saudi Arabia yesterday, which we firmly condemned,” a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson told CNN.
Yesterday a missile fired by rebels in Yemen landed in the arrivals hall of Abha airport in southwest Saudi Arabia, injuring 26 people according to Saudi officials.
“We call all the actors concerned, with whom we are in constant contact, to show restraint and de-escalation,” the French statement added. “We also would like to underscore our attachment to the freedom of navigation, which must absolutely be preserved.”
Where all of this is taking place
The two tankers were targeted Thursday morning in the Gulf of Oman, the same waterway where four commercial ships were attacked last month.
The attacks have ratcheted up existing tensions in the region, where Iran has long been at loggerheads with Saudi Arabia and the UAE -- most recently over the civil war in Yemen.
The map in this post has been updated to correct the spelling of the Strait of Hormuz.
Why is the Strait of Hormuz so important?
Thursday's incident took place near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route that has been the focal point of regional tensions for decades.
Roughly 30% of the world's sea-borne crude oil passes through the strategic choke point, making it a flashpoint for political and economic friction.
The Strait of Hormuz links the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf, separating Oman from its eastern neighbor, Iran. The strait is only 21 miles wide at its narrowest point, but is deep enough to handle the biggest tankers,
The US Energy Information Administration describes it as the "world's most important choke point," with roughly 80% of the crude it handles destined for markets in Asia.
Iran has previously made threats to block the waterway, but has not acted on them.
The suspected attacks took place while Japan's leader was in Tehran
News that two tankers carrying "Japan-related cargo" were involved in a suspected attack broke during a high-stakes Japanese diplomatic mission to Iran.
The vessels were stricken in the Gulf of Oman, off the coast of Iran, on Thursday morning as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was meeting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran.
Abe, who arrived in Tehran on a visit widely viewed as an attempt to mediate US-Iran tensions, has not yet commented on the incident.
One of the tankers, Kokuka Courageous, is owned by Japan-based company Kokuka Sangyo. According to Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, both tankers were carrying "Japan-related cargo."
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said "suspicious doesn't begin to describe" the incident coinciding with Abe's visit.
"We voice concern about the suspicious incidents, which happened today for the oil tankers affiliated to Japan concurrently with a meeting between the Japanese prime minister and Supreme Leader," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said in a post on Twitter.
What flags were these ships flying under?
The two tankers hit in a suspected attack in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday were flying Panama and Marshall Islands flags, respectively.
The Panama-flagged Kokuka Courageous, a tanker owned by a Japan-based company, was en route to Singapore.
The Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair, an oil tanker owned by a Bermuda-based Norwegian firm, was en route to Taiwan.
Iranian TV released this photo of the suspected tanker attack
The state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) released this photo, which purportedly shows one of the tankers on fire in the Gulf of Oman after a suspected attack Thursday. CNN has not independently verified this image.
US has not ruled out possibility tankers were attacked by projectile or hit mine
US officials have not ruled out the possibility that the tankers involved in the Gulf of Oman incident Thursday were attacked by a projectile or hit an underwater mine.
"The US at this hour has not ruled out [that] the ships may have hit a mine in the water, or were attacked by a projectile. They are trying to determine the cause," a US defense official told CNN.
A US P8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft is conducting surveillance in the area, according to the same source.
The guided missile destroyer USS Bainbridge responded to the incident after the US Fifth Fleet -- responsible for US naval forces in the area -- received two separate distress calls on Thursday morning.
The US defense official said the destroyer took on board 21 mariners from the Kokuka Courageous tanker, who were originally rescued by a tug boat.