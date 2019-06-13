World
Gulf of Oman tankers hit in suspected attack

By Eliza Mackintosh, Helen Regan and Vasco Cotovio, CNN

Updated 9:21 a.m. ET, June 13, 2019
1 hr 52 min ago

What we know about the ships involved

From CNN's Vasco Cotovio

Kokuka Courageous

  • Flying a Panama flag
  • Managed by BSM ship management (based in Singapore)
  • Owned by Kokuka Sangyo (based in Japan)
  • A managed goods carrier that was transporting methanol (cargo is intact)
  • Was en route to Singapore
  • 21 sailors on board. All evacuated, 1 injured, 20 unharmed
  • The vessel is about 70 nautical miles from Fujairah and about 14 nautical miles from the coast of Iran
  • BSM says the ship remains in the area and is not in danger of sinking

A file image of the Kokuka Courageous, a tanker reportedly "attacked" twice with "some sort of shell," in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.
Front Altair

  • Flying a Marshall Islands flag
  • Managed by Dubai-based International Tanker Management
  • Owned by Bermuda-based Frontline
  • An oil tanker, which was transporting naphtha (a type of crude oil)
  • Was en route to Taiwan
  • 23 sailors on board. All evacuated, 23 unharmed

A file photograph of the Front Altair, an oil tanker struck by an explosion followed by a fire in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.
2 hr 54 min ago

"Suspicious doesn't begin to describe" reported attacks, Iran's foreign minister says

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said "suspicious doesn't begin to describe" the incident involving two tankers in the Gulf of Oman this morning.

Zarif said news of the reported attacks on Japan-linked tankers broke while Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was meeting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

One of the two tankers involved in the incident, Kokuka Courageous, is owned by Japan-based company Kokuka Sangyo. According to Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry both tankers were carrying "Japan-related cargo."

Abe is currently in Tehran on a visit viewed as an attempt to mediate US-Iran tensions -- it is also the first trip by a Japanese premier since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

3 hr 25 min ago

UK "deeply concerned" about Gulf of Oman incident

The UK government has said it is “deeply concerned” about an incident involving two tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of explosions and fires on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz,” a government spokesperson told CNN on Thursday.

“We are in contact with local authorities and partners in the region.”

3 hr 39 min ago

Investigation underway into explosion on board tanker

A fire broke out after an explosion on board the Front Altair, one of two ships involved in the security incident in the Gulf of Oman, according to International Tanker Management (ITM), which manages the tanker.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the explosion, which is as yet unknown, and ITM is working on plans to salvage the vessel.

All 23 crew members, who were unharmed, were picked up by another vessel, according to ITM. The front Altair was in the southern end of the Strait of Hormuz when the incident occurred.

3 hr 50 min ago

Tanker was "attacked" with "some sort of shell," Japanese ship owner says

From Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo

The Kokuka Courageous, one of two ships involved in the security incident in the Gulf of Oman, was "attacked" twice with "some sort of shell," an official from the Japanese owner of the ship told CNN.

The first shot hit the tanker above sea level and the vessel caught fire briefly before the blaze was extinguished, according to Michio Yuube, the co-manager of the Japanese firm Kokuka Sangyo.

All 21 Philippine crew members on board the tanker were evacuated in life boats after the second shot and rescued by another ship now heading towards the UAE.  

Yuube said that the attack happened off Fujaira, and that the Kokuka Courageous is now drifting with a shipment of chemical products onboard. 

4 hr 22 min ago

Iran says it rescued 44 crew members from the two affected tankers

 From CNN’s Shirzad Bozorgmehr in Tehran

Forty-four sailors and crew members have been rescued by Iran's navy from two tankers in the Gulf of Oman and have been taken to the Iranian island of Jask, according to Iran state-run news agency IRNA, citing informed sources on Thursday.

The report claimed the ships were “targeted” but did not detail by whom, or what.  

Jask is an Iranian port in the south, about 12.5 miles from Oman’s shore.

4 hr 40 min ago

US Navy says it received two separate distress calls on Thursday morning

The US Fifth Fleet, responsible for US naval forces in the area, said that it had received two separate distress calls on Thursday morning and that US Navy ships were rendering assistance.

"We are aware of the reported attack on tankers in the Gulf of Oman. US Naval Forces in the region received two separate distress calls at 6:12 a.m. local (Bahrain) time and a second one at 7:00 a.m. US Navy ships are in the area and are rendering assistance."