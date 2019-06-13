US has not ruled out possibility tankers were attacked by projectile or hit mine

US officials have not ruled out the possibility that the tankers involved in the Gulf of Oman incident Thursday were attacked by a projectile or hit an underwater mine.

"The US at this hour has not ruled out [that] the ships may have hit a mine in the water, or were attacked by a projectile. They are trying to determine the cause," a US defense official told CNN.

A US P8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft is conducting surveillance in the area, according to the same source.

The guided missile destroyer USS Bainbridge responded to the incident after the US Fifth Fleet -- responsible for US naval forces in the area -- received two separate distress calls on Thursday morning.

The US defense official said the destroyer took on board 21 mariners from the Kokuka Courageous tanker, who were originally rescued by a tug boat.