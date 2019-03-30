Hamas crowd control marshals in Jabalya. Hamas crowd control marshals in Jabalya. Source: Michael Holmes/CNN

Hamas crowd control marshals -- decked out in distinctive orange vests -- have gathered at the border fence, reports CNN's Michael Holmes from Jabalya in Gaza.

With an hour before the protests officially start, already hundreds of demonstrators have gathered at the border.

Hamas says it wants the protests to remain peaceful, amid ongoing Egyptian-led mediation efforts to bring about a long-term ceasefire between the militant group and Israel, and the guards in orange vests have been tasked with stopping demonstrators from moving towards the fence.

Demonstrators gather on the Israel-Gaza border Saturday. Demonstrators gather on the Israel-Gaza border Saturday. Source: Ibrahim Dahman/CNN

That said, at least a dozen protesters have already approached the fence and Israelis have fired shots and tear gas. But as Holmes reported, it's not quite going to plan:

"It's a windy day and the gas is actually blowing back to the Israeli side -- which will work against effectiveness.

"Rain showers are also becoming more frequent, which could possibly keep things more muted."