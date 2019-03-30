Thousands protest on anniversary of Gaza marchBy Sheena McKenzie
Palestinian man killed by Israeli forces
From CNN's Andrew Carey in Jerusalem
Ahead of the protests, a 21-year old man -- named Mohammed Sa'ad -- was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza overnight, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Medics said Sa'ad was killed by bullet shrapnel near the Israel-Gaza border, Reuters reported.
Hamas security guards gather ahead of protest
From CNN's Michael Holmes in Jabalya
Hamas crowd control marshals -- decked out in distinctive orange vests -- have gathered at the border fence, reports CNN's Michael Holmes from Jabalya in Gaza.
With an hour before the protests officially start, already hundreds of demonstrators have gathered at the border.
Hamas says it wants the protests to remain peaceful, amid ongoing Egyptian-led mediation efforts to bring about a long-term ceasefire between the militant group and Israel, and the guards in orange vests have been tasked with stopping demonstrators from moving towards the fence.
That said, at least a dozen protesters have already approached the fence and Israelis have fired shots and tear gas. But as Holmes reported, it's not quite going to plan:
"It's a windy day and the gas is actually blowing back to the Israeli side -- which will work against effectiveness.
"Rain showers are also becoming more frequent, which could possibly keep things more muted."