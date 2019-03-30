World
Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

Live Updates

Thousands protest on anniversary of Gaza march

By Sheena McKenzie
less than 1 min ago7:01 AM ET, Sat March 30, 2019
3 min ago

Palestinian man killed by Israeli forces

From CNN's Andrew Carey in Jerusalem

Ahead of the protests, a 21-year old man -- named Mohammed Sa'ad -- was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza overnight, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Medics said Sa'ad was killed by bullet shrapnel near the Israel-Gaza border, Reuters reported.

 

2 min ago

Hamas security guards gather ahead of protest

From CNN's Michael Holmes in Jabalya

Hamas crowd control marshals in Jabalya.

Hamas crowd control marshals -- decked out in distinctive orange vests -- have gathered at the border fence, reports CNN's Michael Holmes from Jabalya in Gaza.

With an hour before the protests officially start, already hundreds of demonstrators have gathered at the border.

Hamas says it wants the protests to remain peaceful, amid ongoing Egyptian-led mediation efforts to bring about a long-term ceasefire between the militant group and Israel, and the guards in orange vests have been tasked with stopping demonstrators from moving towards the fence.

Demonstrators gather on the Israel-Gaza border Saturday.

That said, at least a dozen protesters have already approached the fence and Israelis have fired shots and tear gas. But as Holmes reported, it's not quite going to plan:

"It's a windy day and the gas is actually blowing back to the Israeli side -- which will work against effectiveness.

"Rain showers are also becoming more frequent, which could possibly keep things more muted."