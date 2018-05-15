Palestinians mourn dead in Gaza as new protests begin

Around 20 protesters have been setting fire to tires near the Israel-Gaza border, CNN journalists in Gaza report.

Footage captured by CNN showed one protester standing up and chanting, followed by the sound of incoming fire.

The protester fell to the ground briefly before standing back up and limping away. He did not appear to be seriously wounded.

So far the protests in Gaza do not appear to be anywhere near as large as Monday's demonstrations, in which tens of thousands took part.