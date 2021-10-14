World
Soldiers deployed after gunfire erupted near a protest in Beirut.

Live Updates

Beirut protest erupts into violence

By Luke McGee, CNN

Updated 6:18 a.m. ET, October 14, 2021
1 min ago

Three now dead in Beirut clashes; Hezbollah accuses armed groups of 'sowing civil strife'

From CNN’s Mostafa Salem and Tamara Qiblawi

A man runs for cover as gunfire erupts in Beirut on October 14.
A man runs for cover as gunfire erupts in Beirut on October 14. (Hassan Ammar/AP)

The number of people who were killed in clashes in Beirut has risen to three, state news agency NNA said. At least nine people were injured at one hospital, an ER doctor told CNN earlier. 

A high-ranking official from the Iran-backed group Hezbollah told CNN that they “will not fire back,” after Lebanon's army said it would shoot anyone carrying arms in the areas that had seen clashes.

“They want to drag us into civil strife and we do not want to sow civil strife,” the official said. 

Hezbollah-allied demonstrators were protesting the judge assigned to investigate the 2020 deadly port blast.

“It’s clear that those who fired at the protesters were organized armed groups who have been planning this attack since yesterday,” the Hezbollah official added.

38 min ago

Lebanese army says it will shoot any armed person, urges people to vacate streets

From CNN’s Mostafa Salem in Abu Dhabi

Lebanese soldiers are deployed after gunfire erupted near the site of a protest in Beirut on October 14.
Lebanese soldiers are deployed after gunfire erupted near the site of a protest in Beirut on October 14. Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Lebanon’s army warned it will shoot any armed person in the areas of Beirut where clashes have broken out.

In a statement on Twitter, the army also called for people to vacate streets near clashes in the Tayouneh neighborhood.

55 min ago

At least one dead and nine injured, says hospital

From CNN’s Tamara Qiblawi

At least one person was killed and nine were injured after the clashes took place, an emergency room doctor who did not wish to be named at al-Sahel hospital in Beirut told CNN. 

58 min ago

Gunfire breaks out at protests in Beirut

From CNN's Tamara Qiblawi

Shattered glass and debris are seen after gunfire erupted at a site near a protest against Judge Tarek Bitar in Beirut, Lebanon, on October 14.
Shattered glass and debris are seen after gunfire erupted at a site near a protest against Judge Tarek Bitar in Beirut, Lebanon, on October 14. Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Heavy gunfire has broken out at a demonstration in Beirut calling for the removal of a judge leading a probe into the deadly August 2020 port blast.

Hundreds of supporters of Iran-backed Hezbollah and its main Shia ally, Amal, were marching towards the Lebanese capital's Palace of Justice when shots were fired at the protesters from an unknown location, forcing demonstrators and journalists to take cover, according to local broadcasters.

Local TV also showed a masked protester shooting a weapon from behind a street barrier and black smoke rising from one of the nearby buildings.

Hezbollah has been a staunch opponent of Tariq Bitar, the popular judge who is leading the Beirut blast investigation and has sought the prosecution of high-level officials. 