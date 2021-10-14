A man runs for cover as gunfire erupts in Beirut on October 14. (Hassan Ammar/AP)

The number of people who were killed in clashes in Beirut has risen to three, state news agency NNA said. At least nine people were injured at one hospital, an ER doctor told CNN earlier.

A high-ranking official from the Iran-backed group Hezbollah told CNN that they “will not fire back,” after Lebanon's army said it would shoot anyone carrying arms in the areas that had seen clashes.

“They want to drag us into civil strife and we do not want to sow civil strife,” the official said.

Hezbollah-allied demonstrators were protesting the judge assigned to investigate the 2020 deadly port blast.

“It’s clear that those who fired at the protesters were organized armed groups who have been planning this attack since yesterday,” the Hezbollah official added.