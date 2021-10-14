Lebanon’s army warned it will shoot any armed person in the areas of Beirut where clashes have broken out.
In a statement on Twitter, the army also called for people to vacate streets near clashes in the Tayouneh neighborhood.
By Luke McGee, CNN
From CNN’s Mostafa Salem in Abu Dhabi
At least one person was killed and nine were injured after the clashes took place, an emergency room doctor who did not wish to be named at al-Sahel hospital in Beirut told CNN.
Heavy gunfire has broken out at a demonstration in Beirut calling for the removal of a judge leading a probe into the deadly August 2020 port blast.
Hundreds of supporters of Iran-backed Hezbollah and its main Shia ally, Amal, were marching towards the Lebanese capital's Palace of Justice when shots were fired at the protesters from an unknown location, forcing demonstrators and journalists to take cover, according to local broadcasters.
Local TV also showed a masked protester shooting a weapon from behind a street barrier and black smoke rising from one of the nearby buildings.
Hezbollah has been a staunch opponent of Tariq Bitar, the popular judge who is leading the Beirut blast investigation and has sought the prosecution of high-level officials.