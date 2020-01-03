Iran's top general Soleimani killed in US drone strike

The aftermath of the US drone strike at Baghdad International Airport. Credit: Obtained by CNN

At least six people were killed in the US drone strike in Baghdad that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Head of the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Friday, an Iraqi security source told CNN on condition of anonymity, as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Two PMF vehicles were struck at the Baghdad International airport and at least six people have been killed, the source said. The death toll “is not a final number, but an official number” since other victims of the attack have yet to be identified, the source said.

Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, said earlier on Friday that at least 10 people were killed in the attack, according to semi-official news agency Mehr News. All the passengers in the vehicles carrying Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, which included four associates and bodyguards were killed, Masjedi said.