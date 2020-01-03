Iran's top general Soleimani killed in US airstrike

While Qasem Soleimani was seen by the Americans as a key adversary involved in plotting attacks against their allies and assets, it is important to remember the role both he and Iran played in the fight against ISIS.

While US aircraft, special forces and local allies fought ISIS in Syria, as well as in Iraq, Iranian-backed militia also pushed the terror group back in Iraq. Soleimani was reported to have often led that fight from the front line. Iran saw the radical Sunni militant group as a threat too, but was probably also cognizant of the leverage it received by helping Iraq defeat ISIS.

Qasem Soleimani attends celebrations marking the 37th anniversary of the Islamic revolution on February 11, 2016 in Tehran. (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Whether you endorse or condemn his actions, Soleimani was among the most influential figures in the Middle East of the past decade.

His death -- and the consequences of this stark US attack -- will weigh heavily on the next 10 years in the region.