Funeral procession in Iraq for officials killed in strike

Crowds of mourners in Baghdad. Al Iraqiya TV

It's early morning in Baghdad, and people are gathering to mourn the military officials killed in a US airstrike at the airport yesterday.

The strike killed the deputy head of the Iran-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, as well as Iran general Qasem Soleimani.

According to the state TV commentator, a funeral procession will begin at 10 a.m. local time (2 a.m. ET) at the Al-Kaduhm shrine in Baghdad, with dignitaries and government officials in attendance.

There's still over an hour to go, but the streets are already filled with people dressed in black. Yesterday after the strike, Iraqi crowds also prayed in mosques, some holding posters of the officials' faces.

Soleimani's body will arrive in Iran for burial later today, Iran state media reported.