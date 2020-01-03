Iran's top general Soleimani killed in US strike
Funeral procession in Iraq for officials killed in strike
It's early morning in Baghdad, and people are gathering to mourn the military officials killed in a US airstrike at the airport yesterday.
The strike killed the deputy head of the Iran-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, as well as Iran general Qasem Soleimani.
According to the state TV commentator, a funeral procession will begin at 10 a.m. local time (2 a.m. ET) at the Al-Kaduhm shrine in Baghdad, with dignitaries and government officials in attendance.
There's still over an hour to go, but the streets are already filled with people dressed in black. Yesterday after the strike, Iraqi crowds also prayed in mosques, some holding posters of the officials' faces.
Soleimani's body will arrive in Iran for burial later today, Iran state media reported.
Analysis: Baghdad is once again an "arena" for the US-Iran conflict
In Baghdad, the atmosphere is one of fear and dread.
There are some who celebrated Qasem Soleimani's death -- but "overall, the feeling here (is that) people are terrified," said CNN correspondent Jomana Karadsheh, who is in the Iraqi capital.
"They are really concerned about where this is all headed, what happens next. They are very concerned about their country's future."
There is also a prevailing anger that Iraq has, once again, been turned into "an arena for international and regional powers to be settling scores," she added.
The Iraq government is under mounting pressure now to take action, but they are caught between two allies -- Iran and the US.
"So many of the people here, especially when it comes to these powerful Iranian-backed Shia militias, they want to see this government standing up to the United States and also they want them to reassess Iraq's relationship with the US," Karadsheh said.
Watch her analysis here:
Some Democrats are questioning how imminent the threat was from Iran
The Trump administration has repeatedly said the airstrike was done to prevent a potentially deadly attack from Iran -- but after a briefing on Friday, some Congressional Democrats are questioning just how imminent the threat was.
One Democratic source who was present for the briefing said it was “absolutely unconvincing."
There was "a credible threat," the source said, but the briefing didn't describe anything that was dramatically different than other similar threats from regional militia, including vehicle-mounted rockets like those in May and before.
New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall said Friday: "My staff was briefed by a number of people representing a variety of agencies in the United State Government and they came away with no feeling that there was evidence of an imminent attack.”
Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said Friday: "Nothing that came out of the briefing changed my view that this was an unnecessary escalation of the situation in Iraq and Iran. ... I have no additional information to support the administration’s claim that this was an imminent attack on Americans.”
Watch Van Hollen's comments on CNN:
US Soccer suspends training camp in Qatar
US Soccer announced on Friday that it was postponing a January training camp for the men's national team that was originally scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar, "due to the developing situation in the region."
“In the meantime, we are working on alternative arrangements in preparation for the match against Costa Rica on February 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.," US Soccer said in a statement.
"We are working with the Qatar Football Association to find an opportunity in the near future for our team to experience Qatar’s world-class facilities and hospitality.”
Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The tournament is normally held during the summer months, but will instead be held in the Qatari winter due to concerns over intense summer temperatures in the Gulf state.
Pompeo says the US airstrike "saved lives in Europe"
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated late Friday that an attack “that could have killed hundreds or thousands of Americans” was imminent if Qasem Soleimani was not targeted in the deadly Baghdad airport strike.
Speaking on "The Sean Hannity Show," he also said the strike had potentially saved European lives -- and America's European allies didn’t seem to understand what they were trying to accomplish.
“I spent the last day and a half, two days, talking to partners in the region, sharing with them what we were doing, why we were doing it, seeking their assistance," he said, adding that some had been "fantastic."
"And then talking to our partners in other places that haven’t been quite as good; frankly, the Europeans haven’t been as helpful as I wish that they could be. The Brits, the French, the Germans all need to understand that what we did, what the Americans did, saved lives in Europe as well," he said.
Analysis: Iran could retaliate with cyber-attacks on US
Iran's threat to retaliate against the US for killing Qasem Soleimani could take the form of cyber-attacks aimed at hurting the American economy.
Since 2009, Iran’s cyber capabilities have “grown in sophistication and scope,” according to an October report by the United States Institute of Peace -- and Iran has been demonstrating its ability to wreak havoc on US economic activity.
Some recent instances:
- In October, Microsoft said hackers linked to the Iranian government attempted an unsuccessful attack on an unnamed 2020 US presidential campaign, as well as current and former US government officials.
- In 2018, the US Justice Department indicted two Iranian men for a hacking and malware scheme that targeted hospitals and municipal offices nationwide -- but didn't allege any connections to the Iranian government.
- In 2014, the Iranian government cyber-attacked the Sands casino company and stole customer data, according to the then-US Director of National Intelligence.
Experts are worried: The Iranians’ ability to execute cyber-attacks is sophisticated, said one corporate security expert, who spoke on background due to the sensitive nature of her work. She is most concerned about Iran hitting crucial infrastructure like heath care systems and air traffic control systems.
“They can really disrupt how we operate in our daily lives. Financial services, transportation and technology companies would be targets,” she said.
Mourning and celebration across the Middle East
News of the US airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, Iran's top military general, was greeted with grief, anger, and celebration across the Middle East.
In Iran, where Soleimani was revered as a national hero, crowds dressed in black gathered in the capital Tehran for a prayer of mourning.
There were furious protests in Tehran, with some demonstrators holding signs that read, "Down with USA." Some people cried openly. Similar anti-US protests took place in Pakistan, with many holding posters of Soleimani and burning American flags.
Iraqis also performed a mourning prayer for Soleimani at the Great Mosque of Kufa, in central Iraq.
Elsewhere, there was celebration. Iraqi anti-government protesters held demonstrations in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, with some clapping and flashing the V-sign of victory.
People in Syria also celebrated the news, with some handing out candy next to signs that say, "Thank you Trump." One wall mural in Binnish, Idlib, read, "Qassem Soleimani to the dustbin of history."
Airlines have suspended some flights in and out of Baghdad
Airlines are suspending some flights to and from Iraq after yesterday's US airstrike at the Baghdad International Airport.
Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national airline, said on Friday that flights to and from Baghdad and Najaf were suspended until further notice "due to safety and security issues."
Jordan’s Royal Jordanian Airlines has also suspended its flights to Baghdad until further notices because of the “unstable security situation in the city and at the airport," according to a report in the state-run daily Al-Rai.
Some context: The airstrike, ordered by US President Trump, killed at least six people at the airport, according to an official at the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.
Bernie Sanders and Ro Khanna announce legislation to block funding for war with Iran
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and California Rep. Ro Khanna have teamed up to file legislation blocking funding for military intervention in Iran.
In a joint statement on Friday, they said Trump had started "an unauthorized war with Iran," and that the legislation would prevent funding for offensive military force without congressional approval.
The statement continued:
“Today, we are seeing a dangerous escalation that brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East. A war with Iran could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars and lead to even more deaths, more conflict, more displacement in that already highly volatile region of the world.
“War must be the last recourse in our international relations. That is why our Founding Fathers gave the responsibility over war to Congress. Congressional inaction in the face of the threat of a catastrophic and unconstitutional Middle East conflict is not acceptable.
“We know that it will ultimately be the children of working-class families who will have to fight and die in a new Middle East conflict — not the children of the billionaire class. At a time when we face the urgent need to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, to build the housing we desperately need, and to address the existential crisis of climate change, we as a nation must get our priorities right. The House and Senate should pass our legislation immediately and uphold our constitutional responsibilities. We must invest in the needs of the American people, not spend trillions more on endless wars.”