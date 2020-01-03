Iran's top general Soleimani killed in US strike
US Soccer suspends training camp in Qatar
US Soccer announced on Friday that it was postponing a January training camp for the men's national team that was originally scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar, "due to the developing situation in the region."
“In the meantime, we are working on alternative arrangements in preparation for the match against Costa Rica on February 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.," US Soccer said in a statement.
"We are working with the Qatar Football Association to find an opportunity in the near future for our team to experience Qatar’s world-class facilities and hospitality.”
Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The tournament is normally held during the summer months, but will instead be held in the Qatari winter due to concerns over intense summer temperatures in the Gulf state.
Pompeo says the US airstrike "saved lives in Europe"
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated late Friday that an attack “that could have killed hundreds or thousands of Americans” was imminent if Qasem Soleimani was not targeted in the deadly Baghdad airport strike.
Speaking on "The Sean Hannity Show," he also said the strike had potentially saved European lives -- and America's European allies didn’t seem to understand what they were trying to accomplish.
“I spent the last day and a half, two days, talking to partners in the region, sharing with them what we were doing, why we were doing it, seeking their assistance," he said, adding that some had been "fantastic."
"And then talking to our partners in other places that haven’t been quite as good; frankly, the Europeans haven’t been as helpful as I wish that they could be. The Brits, the French, the Germans all need to understand that what we did, what the Americans did, saved lives in Europe as well," he said.
Analysis: Iran could retaliate with cyber-attacks on US
Iran's threat to retaliate against the US for killing Qasem Soleimani could take the form of cyber-attacks aimed at hurting the American economy.
Since 2009, Iran’s cyber capabilities have “grown in sophistication and scope,” according to an October report by the United States Institute of Peace -- and Iran has been demonstrating its ability to wreak havoc on US economic activity.
Some recent instances:
- In October, Microsoft said hackers linked to the Iranian government attempted an unsuccessful attack on an unnamed 2020 US presidential campaign, as well as current and former US government officials.
- In 2018, the US Justice Department indicted two Iranian men for a hacking and malware scheme that targeted hospitals and municipal offices nationwide -- but didn't allege any connections to the Iranian government.
- In 2014, the Iranian government cyber-attacked the Sands casino company and stole customer data, according to the then-US Director of National Intelligence.
Experts are worried: The Iranians’ ability to execute cyber-attacks is sophisticated, said one corporate security expert, who spoke on background due to the sensitive nature of her work. She is most concerned about Iran hitting crucial infrastructure like heath care systems and air traffic control systems.
“They can really disrupt how we operate in our daily lives. Financial services, transportation and technology companies would be targets,” she said.
Mourning and celebration across the Middle East
News of the US airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, Iran's top military general, was greeted with grief, anger, and celebration across the Middle East.
In Iran, where Soleimani was revered as a national hero, crowds dressed in black gathered in the capital Tehran for a prayer of mourning.
There were furious protests in Tehran, with some demonstrators holding signs that read, "Down with USA." Some people cried openly. Similar anti-US protests took place in Pakistan, with many holding posters of Soleimani and burning American flags.
Iraqis also performed a mourning prayer for Soleimani at the Great Mosque of Kufa, in central Iraq.
Elsewhere, there was celebration. Iraqi anti-government protesters held demonstrations in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, with some clapping and flashing the V-sign of victory.
People in Syria also celebrated the news, with some handing out candy next to signs that say, "Thank you Trump." One wall mural in Binnish, Idlib, read, "Qassem Soleimani to the dustbin of history."
Airlines have suspended some flights in and out of Baghdad
Airlines are suspending some flights to and from Iraq after yesterday's US airstrike at the Baghdad International Airport.
Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national airline, said on Friday that flights to and from Baghdad and Najaf were suspended until further notice "due to safety and security issues."
Jordan’s Royal Jordanian Airlines has also suspended its flights to Baghdad until further notices because of the “unstable security situation in the city and at the airport," according to a report in the state-run daily Al-Rai.
Some context: The airstrike, ordered by US President Trump, killed at least 10 people at the airport, according to an official at the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.
Bernie Sanders and Ro Khanna announce legislation to block funding for war with Iran
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and California Rep. Ro Khanna have teamed up to file legislation blocking funding for military intervention in Iran.
In a joint statement on Friday, they said Trump had started "an unauthorized war with Iran," and that the legislation would prevent funding for offensive military force without congressional approval.
The statement continued:
“Today, we are seeing a dangerous escalation that brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East. A war with Iran could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars and lead to even more deaths, more conflict, more displacement in that already highly volatile region of the world.
“War must be the last recourse in our international relations. That is why our Founding Fathers gave the responsibility over war to Congress. Congressional inaction in the face of the threat of a catastrophic and unconstitutional Middle East conflict is not acceptable.
“We know that it will ultimately be the children of working-class families who will have to fight and die in a new Middle East conflict — not the children of the billionaire class. At a time when we face the urgent need to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, to build the housing we desperately need, and to address the existential crisis of climate change, we as a nation must get our priorities right. The House and Senate should pass our legislation immediately and uphold our constitutional responsibilities. We must invest in the needs of the American people, not spend trillions more on endless wars.”
Iran has appointed a replacement for Soleimani
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has appointed a new commander for the country’s Quds Force military organization after the death of Qasem Soleimani, according to a statement from his office published by the country's official news agency.
Major General Ismail Qaani served for years alongside Soleimani, he said, adding that the Quds Force's agenda would remain unchanged.
The elite military unit -- deemed to be a foreign terrorist organization by the US -- handles Iran's overseas operations.
“General Ismail Qaani has been one of the most prominent commanders in the Holy Defense and has served with the Martyr Commander [Soleimani] in the Quds Force for many years,” Khamenei said.
”The agenda of that Quds Force is exactly the same as that [under] the martyr Soleimani, I would like to thank all of those colleagues for their cooperation with Commander Qaani, and I wish them success, approval, and divine guidance.”
"New blood": Qaani's appointment comes as Iranian leaders pledged to avenge the strike. Brigadier General Ramazan Sharif, the spokesman for Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, said America would receive "a crushing response."
In an interview with Iranian state-funded Press TV, Sharif said Soleimani's death "will further strengthen this resistance front" and "will not halt the struggle of Muslims against Americans and the Zionists ... in fact, it injected new blood."
If you're just joining us now, here's what you need to know
The world is watching to see if Iran retaliates after the United States killed one of its top leaders in an airstrike in Baghdad yesterday.
If you're just joining us now, here's the breakdown:
- What happened: In the early hours of Friday, US President Trump ordered an airstrike on the Baghdad airport -- killing Iran’s top military commander, Qasem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a leading Iraqi military figure. In total, at least 10 people were killed in the strike, according to an official at the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.
- Who they were: Soleimani was head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force unit, and al-Muhandis was deputy head of the Iran-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). Soleimani was the architect of Tehran's proxy conflicts in the Middle East.
- Why it happened: The Pentagon blamed Soleimani for hundreds of deaths of Americans and their allies in several attacks over recent months. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that Soleimani had been involved in planning an "imminent attack" in the region that put American lives at risk.
- Iran's response: Three days of national mourning have been declared in Iran, where Soleimani was revered as a national hero, while thousands protested in Tehran. The Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for "harsh revenge."
- What this means: The strike dramatically ramps up regional tensions that have pitted Iran against the US and its allies in the Middle East.
- Global response: Within the US, Republicans praised Trump for standing up for America, while Democrats expressed concerns that the incident could spark a war. Globally, countries are calling for de-escalation and warning of potential long-lasting consequences.
Cuban foreign minister calls Soleimani killing "a serious escalation"
Foreign ministers from Cuba and Venezuela condemned the US airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad and called it an assassination that will raise tensions in the region.
The attack “represents a serious escalation in the Middle Eastern region where conflict with incalculable consequences for peace and international security can break out,” Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez tweeted Friday.
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza also condemned the strike.
Arreaza tweeted the targeted killing of Soleimani has “no basis in international law [and was] directed directly against a military chief and a group of high-ranking officials from a sovereign country that found themselves in a conflict zone."