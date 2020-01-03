US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Palm Beach, Florida on December 29, 2019. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated late Friday that an attack “that could have killed hundreds or thousands of Americans” was imminent if Qasem Soleimani was not targeted in the deadly Baghdad airport strike.

Speaking on "The Sean Hannity Show," he also said the strike had potentially saved European lives -- and America's European allies didn’t seem to understand what they were trying to accomplish.

“I spent the last day and a half, two days, talking to partners in the region, sharing with them what we were doing, why we were doing it, seeking their assistance," he said, adding that some had been "fantastic."