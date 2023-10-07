CNN teams in Jerusalem heard rocket-warning sirens and booms, likely the interceptions of incoming rockets.
Sirens have continued to sound around Israel for more than two hours since the rocket barrage from Gaza began.
Multiple rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel Saturday morning, a CNN producer in Gaza saw.
By Andrew Raine and Chris Lau, CNN
From CNN’s Abeer Salman, Hadas Gold and Richard Allen Greene
CNN teams in Jerusalem heard rocket-warning sirens and booms, likely the interceptions of incoming rockets.
Sirens have continued to sound around Israel for more than two hours since the rocket barrage from Gaza began.
From CNN’s Hadas Gold
The Israel Defense Forces has said Hamas will "face the consequences and responsibility" for its attack.
“In the last hour, the Hamas terrorist organization has begun a massive shooting of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, and terrorists infiltrated into Israeli territory in a number of different locations.
Civilians in the southern and central areas are required to stay next to shelters, and in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, inside shelters.
The Chief of the General staff is currently conducting a situational assessment and approves plans for the continuation of the IDF activity.
The Hamas terrorist organization is the sovereign in the Gaza Strip and is responsible for this attack. It will face the consequences and responsibility for these events.”
From CNN’s Hadas Gold
The Israel Defense Forces has announced it is mobilizing soldiers as it declares a “state of war alert."
Reservists are also being called up.
From CNN’s Amir Tal
Infiltrators have entered Israel's southern part of Kibbutz Beeri, a Channel 12 reporter said, saying that residents were urging the Israeli Defense Forces(IDF) to rush to the area.
The commercial channel also reported that infiltrators had taken hostages in Netiv HaAsara, also in southern Israel, northwest of the Negev dessert.
Gaza is one of the most densely packed places in the world, an isolated coastal enclave of almost 2 million people crammed into 140 square miles.
Governed by Hamas, the territory is largely cut off from the rest of the world by an Israeli blockade of Gaza’s land, air and sea dating back to 2007. Egypt controls Gaza’s southern border crossing, Rafah.
Israel has placed heavy restrictions on the freedom of civilian movement and controls the importation of basic goods into the narrow coastal strip.
From CNN’s Ibrahim Dahman in Gaza and Abeer Salman in Jerusalem
Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif released a recorded message Saturday, announcing operation “Al-Aqsa Storm” and saying the Palestinian militant group had “targeted the enemy positions, airports and military positions with 5,000 rockets.”
From CNN’s Richard Allen Greene in Jerusalem
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are conducting security assessments at the Israel Defense Forces headquarters in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu’s office said.
From CNN’s Amir Tal in Jerusalem
A number of militants from Gaza have entered Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Saturday, warning Israelis who live near Gaza to stay in their homes.
The woman in her 70s in Kfar Aviv in the Gderot region, previously described as critically injured, has died, Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said.