Ukrainian service members of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade fire a Caesar self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 31, 2023.

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

Prince Harry gives evidence in London phone hacking case

By Christian Edwards, Rob Picheta and Ed Upright, CNN
Updated 4:54 AM EDT, Tue June 6, 2023

What we're covering

  • Prince Harry will testify in a London court on Tuesday, as part of his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) – a major British newspaper publisher.
  • Harry alleges his phone was hacked and other illicit means were used to gather information about his life. MGN is contesting those claims, saying the duke’s allegations are lacking evidence or have been brought too late.
  • His appearance marks the most dramatic moment yet in a years-long battle against the tabloid media – and will provide the incredibly rare sight of a senior British royal in a courtroom’s witness box.

Content by The Ascent

Show all
You can now avoid credit card interest until 2024
A slam dunk if you need a balance transfer (21 months)
It’s official: now avoid credit card interest into 2024
0% intro APR until 2024 is 100% insane
Leading cash back card now has 0% intro APR until 2024
4 Posts

Prince Harry arrives at court for phone hacking case

By CNN's Christian Edwards
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, on June 6.
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, on June 6.
Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex has arrived at London’s High Court to give evidence in his claim against Mirror Group Newspapers whose titles he accuses of phone-hacking and other unlawful activities.

Harry arrived outside the Rolls Building in central London at 9.36am in a black Range Rover, wearing a black suit.

He walked into the building without answering reporters’ questions before passing security checks inside, according to the PA Media news agency.

What might Harry say in his testimony?

From CNN's Rob Picheta in London

When Prince Harry enters the witness box later today he can expect a tough examination from the publisher’s lawyers.

The duke alleges that about 140 articles published in titles belonging to the group contained information gathered using unlawful methods, and 33 of those articles have been selected to be considered at the trial, according to PA Media news agency.

It’s likely that details of those stories will be parsed over at great length.

Harry may also detail the personal impact on him of the alleged tactics. He’s spoken in public on several occasions about how intense media interest has impacted his life.

What is this case about?

Prince Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne (L), arrives at the Rolls Buildings in central London for the phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). 
Prince Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne (L), arrives at the Rolls Buildings in central London for the phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). 
Jeff Moore/PA Images/Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex and three other claimants representing dozens of celebrities are suing MGN, accusing its titles of obtaining private information by phone hacking and through other illicit means, including by using private investigators, between 1991 and 2011.

The trial started on May 10, and is expected to last seven weeks.

MGN is contesting most of the allegations, arguing in its court filings that some claims have been brought too late and that in all four cases there is insufficient evidence of phone hacking.

Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne has said his claim against MGN, which covers incidences from 1995 to 2011, is “significant not just in terms of time span but in the range of activity it covers.”

Harry was subject to the most “intrusive methods of obtaining personal information,” Sherborne said, arguing that “no one should be subjected to that.” The “unlawful methods” were “habitual and widespread” among the journalists, Sherborne added.

Prince Harry's day in court arrives at last

From CNN's Rob Picheta in London
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives at the High Court to attend the fourth day of the preliminary hearing in a privacy case against the British tabloid media in London, England on March 30.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives at the High Court to attend the fourth day of the preliminary hearing in a privacy case against the British tabloid media in London, England on March 30.
Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Prince Harry’s years-long battle against the British tabloid media will today reach its most dramatic stage yet, as the Duke of Sussex will enter the witness stand at London’s High Court.

The appearance of a British royal in a witness box will be an exceptionally rare event.

But Harry has long railed against the tactics of the tabloid media in covering his life, and he will now have the opportunity to lay out his arguments, under oath, during cross-examination from Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN)’s lawyers.

This is just one of several lawsuits Harry has filed against media companies, but it’s the first so far to require Harry’s own testimony.

It’s likely to be a tense and defining appearance for the duke as he forges his own path further from the rest of the royal family.