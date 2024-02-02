CNN —

Bernie Moreno, a Republican businessman running for the US Senate in Ohio, once said there was “no scenario” in which he would support Donald Trump. He’s called Trump a “fake Republican” who stokes “hatred and fear” and suggested that the former president’s popularity is the result of “ignorance in our society.”

In several previously unreported audio clips and deleted tweets, uncovered by a CNN KFile review of Moreno’s past statements, the Ohio Republican harshly criticized Trump.

But Moreno has since come to praise Trump and earned the former president’s endorsement as he tries for a second time to win the Republican nomination for the Senate, this time in an effort to oust Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Moreno now attacks the “wine-sipping country club Republicans” who are “offended by President Trump’s words.” He characterizes individuals imprisoned for Capitol riot-related offenses as “political prisoners,” claims that the 2020 election was stolen, and alleges collaboration between “big tech,” “the swamp,” the corporate media, and Democrats to rig the election.

Despite this, he previously congratulated President Joe Biden on his 2020 presidential win and after the attack on the Capitol in January 2021, Moreno posted “[Trump] deserves lots and lots of blame for this,” adding, “He didn’t calm tensions; no one (and certainly not me) has excuses [sic] that behavior.”

Moreno’s about-face is stark, but also reflects a broader trend among Republicans across the country, many of whom have been critical of Trump in the past only to later embrace him.

That includes Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who Trump endorsed instead of Moreno in 2022’s Senate primary. Vance once said publicly he did not vote for Trump in 2016 and suggested in private messages that year that the former president might be “America’s Hitler.” He later called him a “moral disaster” in 2017. While running for Senate that year, Vance said he regretted his past comments criticizing Trump and has since come to loudly praise the former president.

As Trump closes in on securing the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, allegiance to Trump and his agenda have once again become a litmus test for party loyalty. Both Moreno’s Republican opponents, state Sen. Matt Dolan and Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose have themselves a history of past Trump criticism. While Dolan has stood by much of his criticism, LaRose has made public gestures to appeal to Trump, including seeking his endorsement and firing a staffer critical of the former president.

‘There’s no scenario in which I would support Trump’

A Colombian-born, American-raised car dealership owner and wealthy businessman, Moreno was a prolific Republican donor for years before first running for Senate in 20