Your guide to where the 2020 Democrats stand on the issues

Democratic presidential candidates are unified in their goal of defeating President Donald Trump in 2020. But they differ on what they’d do if they reach the White House. Some are seeking to restore the country to where it was when President Barack Obama left office and build on his legacy, while others are proposing policies – the Green New Deal and "Medicare for All" chief among them – that would move the country in a new direction.

Here’s where the major candidates stand on key issues. This issue tracker will be regularly updated.