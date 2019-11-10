Pick the best streaming service for you, from Disney+ to Netflix

HBO Max May 2020 $14.99/mo

Good for:

Premium content

Movies

Kids

What to expect:

HBO Max’s biggest selling point is its wide variety of content. HBO’s hit shows, “Sesame Street,” Warner Bros. blockbusters and bingeable television classics like “Friends“ will be on the platform. Programs from producing star J.J. Abrams will also contribute to the more than 10,000 hours of programming. Users will have on-demand access to a human-curated lineup from the biggest brands of WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company.

Show and movie highlights:

Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, Gossip Girl, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, DC Entertainment, Sesame Street, South Park, Rick & Morty, The Wizard of Oz, Spirited Away and the entire Ghibli Film Collection, see the detailed list here.