How to tell if something is written by AI
Bot or not? How to tell when you’re reading something written by AI AI has gotten good at writing. Here’s how experts say you can identify it. image /interactive/2023/07/business/detect-ai-text-human-writing/media/images/s_11E7C0443236232787CE4BA3EC6067D3D74B9F771C567BFB2921E23990C2A82A_1687286018455_ai-chatbots-header-bg.jpg image /interactive/2023/07/business/detect-ai-text-human-writing/media/images/s_11E7C0443236232787CE4BA3EC6067D3D74B9F771C567BFB2921E23990C2A82A_1687298903600_computer.webp header At some point this week, you may have read a sentence written by artificial intelligence and not even known it. In the wake of the viral success of ChatGPT late last year, a growing number of tools have launched that make it cheap and easy for nearly anyone to create convincing AI-generated text — from school essays and work emails to news articles and real estate listings. But the recent explosion of those tools creates a new challenge for internet users: how to tell whether something was written by a human or a machine. It’s more than just a thought exercise — these AI tools often confidently assert false or misleading information. Learning to spot AI text will be an increasingly vital skill for anyone who wants to be an informed consumer and colleague. The good news is that people can be trained to identify AI-generated text, according to research published earlier this year by a group at the University of Pennsylvania. Although AI models are rapidly improving, “people can learn to spot them,” Chris Callison-Burch, a computer and information science associate professor who led the research, told CNN. “I think it’s an important enough issue that we’ll have to teach everyone how to do it,” he said. In many cases, the signs of computer-generated text have changed over time, Callison-Burch said. While AI tools used to frequently make grammatical errors, for example, computers are now pretty good at creating human-sounding text. These days, people should instead be on the lookout for oddly generic or repetitive writing, as well as factual errors. The research group worked with CNN to create the following text samples with ChatGPT to highlight some of the common signs of AI-generated text. intro Is this economy news article written by a human or AI? image /interactive/2023/07/business/detect-ai-text-human-writing/media/images/s_A573B1381D9BDFF116FEB0137C074825D32EF688232DB14F9D79C8524AD81D39_1687202368386_ai-chatbots-header-bg.jpg econ-06 “What to expect from the Fed meeting as Powell faces a legacy-defining moment” (Short) Please generate me a 3-4 paragraph economics article in the style of CNN with the following title “What to expect from the Fed meeting as Powell faces a legacy-defining moment” According to the research team, this ChatGPT creation “is a pretty rough one,” featuring a number of falsities. To start, the CPI figure cited is incorrect. CPI rose by 0.1% in March 2023 and 1.2% in March 2022, so it’s unclear what the model was trying to say. It turns out that CPI increased 2.6% for the 12 months ending in March 2021, which appears to be the reason for the “hallucination” — a term used by AI industry experts to describe a false statement generated by the technology. Jerome Powell remains the Fed Chair, but the generated article falsely suggests that Powell’s term came to an end in February 2022. The piece also claims that the Fed is debating “tapering its bond-buying program,” although it had already begun cutting back on buying bonds in September 2022. As the US economy continues to recover from the pandemic, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting on interest rates and monetary policy. This meeting is particularly significant for Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who faces a legacy-defining moment as his term comes to an end in February 2022. One key issue that the Fed will likely address is inflation, which has been on the rise in recent months. In March, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.6%, its largest increase in over eight years. While some experts believe that this inflation is temporary and will level off as the economy continues to recover, others are concerned that it could become a more persistent problem. Another area of focus for the Fed is the ongoing debate over whether the central bank should begin tapering its bond-buying program. This program, which was implemented in response to the pandemic, has helped keep interest rates low and provided a boost to the economy. However, with the economy showing signs of improvement, some policymakers argue that it's time to start scaling back these purchases. All in all, the Fed's upcoming meeting is expected to be a pivotal moment for the US economy. Powell faces tough decisions on how to balance inflation concerns with the need to continue supporting the recovery. As always, the world will be watching to see how the Fed navigates these challenges and what impact its decisions will have on the broader economy. article econ-02 “Surge in demand for toys causes unexpected ripples in the real estate market” (Short) Please generate me a 3-4 paragraph economics article in the style of CNN with the following title “Surge in demand for toys causes unexpected ripples in the real estate market” For this sample, the researchers asked ChatGPT to generate an economics news article about an event that is not actually happening. They then asked it to shorten its response. The model wrote an article claiming that families have turned to external storage solutions on the outskirts of urban areas in order to house their ever-growing collection of toys — a rather unlikely scenario. The article is also incredibly repetitive. The phrase “surge” or “increase in demand” appears eight times, and “led to an increase in” also appears repeatedly. This awkward repetition is a common issue with generative models. The toy industry has seen a significant surge in demand, leading to an unexpected ripple effect in the real estate market. With more families spending time at home due to the pandemic, the demand for toys and games has skyrocketed. However, the increase in demand for toys has also led to an increase in demand for storage space, particularly in the real estate market. The increase in demand for storage space has been particularly pronounced in urban areas, where space is at a premium. Many families are finding it difficult to accommodate their growing collection of toys and are turning to storage solutions to help them free up space in their homes. This surge in demand for storage space has led to an increase in the demand for self-storage facilities, which are typically located on the outskirts of cities. The surge in demand for self-storage facilities has also had an impact on the real estate market, particularly in areas where there is a shortage of available land. Developers are finding it increasingly difficult to secure land to build new self-storage facilities, and this has led to an increase in the cost of land in certain areas. While the surge in demand for toys has had a positive impact on the toy industry, it has also had unexpected consequences in the real estate market, particularly in urban areas. article econ-03 “Big Banks Experience Deposit Spike After Silicon Valley Bank Collapse” Please generate me an economics article in the style of CNN with the following title “Big Banks Experience Deposit Spike After Silicon Valley Bank Collapse” For this sample, the researchers asked ChatGPT to generate an article based on a real CNN headline. Since ChatGPT does not know about the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, it doesn't do a great job of explaining it. The article that follows this headline is extremely generic to the point of being suspicious, including the vague statement that the bank collapsed due to "a series of bad loans.” It also quotes “John Doe” at the fictional “XYZ Consulting,” and makes up a fake name for the CEO of Bank of America. New York (CNN) - Following the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, several big banks in the United States have reported a sudden surge in deposits from both individual and corporate clients. This has come as a surprise to many analysts who had predicted a slowdown in the banking sector amid the ongoing economic uncertainty. Silicon Valley Bank, which primarily served the tech and startup industries, was one of the fastest-growing banks in the country until its recent downfall. The bank was hit hard by the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a series of bad loans and mismanagement of funds. The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has led to a loss of confidence in the banking sector, prompting many clients to shift their funds to more established and stable institutions. Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo are among the major banks reporting an increase in deposits in the weeks since the collapse. Industry experts say that the surge in deposits is a reflection of the current economic climate, as clients seek security and stability amid the ongoing pandemic. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has also highlighted the need for stricter regulation and oversight of the banking sector. "The recent events have shown us that even the fastest-growing and most innovative banks are not immune to economic downturns," said John Doe, a banking analyst at XYZ Consulting. "This has put a spotlight on the need for stronger regulations and risk management practices to ensure the stability of the banking sector." Despite the challenges faced by the banking industry, experts remain optimistic about its long-term prospects. The recent surge in deposits is seen as a positive sign that clients continue to have faith in the banking system and its ability to weather the storm. "We're confident that the banking sector will emerge from this stronger than ever," said Jane Smith, CEO of Bank of America. "We're committed to providing our clients with the stability and security they need during these challenging times." As the banking sector navigates the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, industry leaders are calling for a renewed focus on risk management, innovation, and collaboration to ensure the long-term stability and growth of the industry. article Is this tech product review written by a human or AI? image /interactive/2023/07/business/detect-ai-text-human-writing/media/images/s_A573B1381D9BDFF116FEB0137C074825D32EF688232DB14F9D79C8524AD81D39_1687202368386_ai-chatbots-header-bg.jpg apple-iphone-14 Apple iPhone 14 Write a technical product review in the style of CNN about the new iPhone 14 For this sample, the researchers asked ChatGPT to generate a review of the iPhone 14, a product that was not out at the time of ChatGPT’s training in September 2021. What follows is an article that gets a few details wrong, although they may be hard to spot for all but the most savvy tech readers. The article highlights the device’s “6.7-inch OLED screen,” although the iPhone 14 actually has a 6.1-inch screen (the larger frame belongs to the iPhone 14 Pro). In the fourth paragraph, the model states that the phone has a 108-megapixel camera, far more than its actual 12-megapixel camera. This is a pretty major error. Other hallucinations include claiming the device has an A18 chip (the real product uses the A15) and a triple camera lens (in reality non-Pro iPhones tend to only have double lenses). The article also fails to cite concrete details that readers would expect from a human-written product review, such as the price, battery life and comparisons to other products on the market. The iPhone 14 is the latest addition to the Apple family of smartphones, and it promises to be a game-changer in the industry. With a sleek design and cutting-edge features, this device is sure to impress even the most discerning tech enthusiasts. One of the standout features of the iPhone 14 is its display. The device boasts a stunning 6.7-inch OLED screen that offers incredibly vivid colors and deep blacks. This makes it perfect for streaming videos or playing games, as well as for everyday use. In terms of performance, the iPhone 14 is powered by the latest A18 Bionic chip, which is the fastest processor ever used in an iPhone. This means that the device can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease, and users can expect lightning-fast speeds and seamless performance. Another key feature of the iPhone 14 is its camera system. The device features a triple-lens setup that includes a 108-megapixel main camera, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. This allows users to capture stunning photos and videos with incredible detail and clarity, and the device also includes advanced features such as night mode and optical image stabilization. In addition to these features, the iPhone 14 also includes a number of other upgrades that make it an excellent choice for anyone in the market for a new smartphone. These include improved battery life, 5G connectivity, and the latest version of Apple's iOS operating system. Overall, the iPhone 14 is an impressive device that offers a range of cutting-edge features and top-of-the-line performance. While it may come with a higher price tag than some other smartphones on the market, the device is well worth the investment for anyone who demands the best in terms of technology and performance. article apple-airpod-flex Apple AirPod Flex Write me a 3 to 4 paragraph tech product review for a fictional product called the Apple AirPods Flex For this sample, the researchers wanted to generate a review for a fictional product that does not exist but was plausible, so they invented the AirPod Flex. The resulting article explains that the headphones are made entirely from a “soft silicone material,” which is confusing given that it also states that the headphones have “touch controls.” This review is also relatively repetitive and generic, and fails to mention basic details such as the price. It also makes no mention of any potential downsides of the product, as is common in tech reviews. The Apple AirPods Flex are the latest addition to Apple's audio accessory lineup. The AirPods Flex are the first wireless earbuds from Apple to feature a completely flexible design that allows them to comfortably fit any ear shape or size. The earbuds feature Apple's signature sound quality and are powered by the H1 chip for seamless connectivity with your Apple devices. The AirPods Flex also come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, which makes them ideal for use during workouts or rainy weather. One of the most impressive features of the AirPods Flex is the flexibility of their design. The earbuds are made from a soft, silicone material that conforms to the shape of your ear, providing a comfortable and secure fit. The earbuds also feature touch controls, which make it easy to pause, skip, or play music with just a tap. The AirPods Flex also come with a compact charging case that provides up to 24 hours of battery life, ensuring that you'll never have to worry about running out of power. Overall, the Apple AirPods Flex are a fantastic addition to Apple's audio accessory lineup. The flexible design and touch controls make them incredibly easy to use, and the sound quality is excellent. The IPX4 water resistance rating and long battery life make them a great choice for anyone who wants to use them during workouts or outdoor activities. If you're looking for a high-quality pair of wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Flex are definitely worth considering. article Is this tweet written by Elon Musk or AI? image /interactive/2023/07/business/detect-ai-text-human-writing/media/images/s_A573B1381D9BDFF116FEB0137C074825D32EF688232DB14F9D79C8524AD81D39_1687202368386_ai-chatbots-header-bg.jpg musk-tweet-01 Please generate me a set of tweets from Elon Musk The researchers asked the model to generate tweets from billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk, without giving it any examples. The resulting tweets are very formulaic, each with three hashtags at the end. While the Tesla CEO does frequently tweet about his companies, he is more often dry, sarcastic and, occasionally, controversial. He’s also not much of a hashtag guy. Another signal that these tweets are AI-generated: Musk is known for his controversial commentary, but these posts lack any potentially inflammatory content. ChatGPT tends to stay away from that. image /interactive/2023/07/business/detect-ai-text-human-writing/media/images/s_BD1018F826A46B3FEE7B9B465EC23C1556E172C7BA0B1E1B46971323EB62F0FC_1688056115442_ai-avatar.webp Just visited the SpaceX launch site - exciting progress on Starship! We're on track to make space travel accessible to everyone. #SpaceX #Starship #MarsBound tweet image /interactive/2023/07/business/detect-ai-text-human-writing/media/images/s_BD1018F826A46B3FEE7B9B465EC23C1556E172C7BA0B1E1B46971323EB62F0FC_1688056115442_ai-avatar.webp Cybertruck reservations are through the roof - thank you all for the incredible support! This vehicle is going to be a game changer for both utility and aesthetics. #Cybertruck #ElectricTruck #FutureIsHere tweet image /interactive/2023/07/business/detect-ai-text-human-writing/media/images/s_BD1018F826A46B3FEE7B9B465EC23C1556E172C7BA0B1E1B46971323EB62F0FC_1688056115442_ai-avatar.webp Just had a great meeting with Dogecoin developers. They're making important updates to increase transaction speed and reduce fees. Dogecoin has great potential as a global currency for the internet age. #Dogecoin #Cryptocurrency #ToTheMoon tweet tweets musk-tweet-01 Okay now please generate me a set of funny Elon Musk tweets The next prompt specifically called for funny tweets inspired by Elon Musk and while the results are a little more interesting, the tweets maintain the formulaic use of hashtags. image /interactive/2023/07/business/detect-ai-text-human-writing/media/images/s_BD1018F826A46B3FEE7B9B465EC23C1556E172C7BA0B1E1B46971323EB62F0FC_1688056115442_ai-avatar.webp Just realized that "Elon Musk" is an anagram for "Nuke Slum." Sorry, guys, my bad. #AnagramFun #Oops tweet image /interactive/2023/07/business/detect-ai-text-human-writing/media/images/s_BD1018F826A46B3FEE7B9B465EC23C1556E172C7BA0B1E1B46971323EB62F0FC_1688056115442_ai-avatar.webp When I was a kid, my parents always said, "Elon, you can be anything you want to be!" So I became an alien lizard overlord. #LifeGoals #JustKidding tweet tweets Is this recipe written by a human or AI? image /interactive/2023/07/business/detect-ai-text-human-writing/media/images/s_A573B1381D9BDFF116FEB0137C074825D32EF688232DB14F9D79C8524AD81D39_1687202368386_ai-chatbots-header-bg.jpg recipes-01 “Tommy John” Cocktail How do I make a "Tommy John" cocktail For this sample, the researchers asked ChatGPT how to make a fictional cocktail called a “Tommy John.” Although the drink name was made up, ChatGPT produced a response that says the Tommy John is a “classic cocktail.” ChatGPT hallucinates something that is similar to a Bee’s Knees (2 oz gin, 3/4 oz lemon juice, 1/2 oz honey syrup) but with grapefruit, lime and bitters instead of lemon. The researchers noticed that ChatGPT’s recipe calls for double the citrus that the Bee’s Knees has and questioned whether the drink’s ratios would work. Reporter’s note: In the name of journalism, I tried out the AI’s “Tommy John” creation and it was not half bad! This may just be one case when ChatGPT makes up something useful… The Tommy John is a classic cocktail that is not widely known, but it's easy to make. Here's the recipe: Ingredients: 2 oz. gin 1 oz. grapefruit juice 1/2 oz. lime juice 1/2 oz. honey syrup (1:1 honey and water) 2 dashes of Angostura bitters ingredients Instructions: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the ingredients into the shaker. Shake well for about 10-15 seconds. Strain the mixture into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a grapefruit twist or a lime wheel. Enjoy your Tommy John cocktail! recipe recipe sections