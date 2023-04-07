Weekly News Quiz: April 6, 2023
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
NASA this week announced the names of the astronauts who will be sent on a historic journey around the moon next year aboard the Artemis II rocket. How many astronauts were selected to join the mission?
Four astronauts, including three Americans and one Canadian, will be the first crew sent to orbit the moon since the Apollo program ended more than 50 years ago.
In an unprecedented court appearance, former President Donald Trump was arraigned this week on how many criminal charges?
Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records in Manhattan criminal court Tuesday.
Which university recently won its first NCAA women’s basketball championship?
The LSU Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 to win the program’s first NCAA women’s basketball national championship. However, tension ensued this week after first lady Jill Biden suggested that the White House might invite both LSU and runner-up Iowa to Washington for a joint celebration.
This week marked 50 years since which major technological milestone?
On April 3, 1973, the first cell phone call was made on a sidewalk in New York City with a device the size of a brick.
Which group of countries recently announced a surprise move to slash oil production, fueling fears of higher gas prices?
OPEC, which supplies a large portion of the world’s crude oil, announced it will cut production by more than 1.6 million barrels a day starting in May – a move that sent oil prices surging this week.
According to sources, the spy balloon that was shot down over the US earlier this year was able to transmit information back to which country in real time?
The balloon was able to transmit information back to Beijing in real time, a source told CNN, and the US government still does not know for sure whether the Chinese government could wipe the balloon’s data as it received it.
Which major car company is recalling 143,000 of its SUVs due to an airbag issue?
Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 of its Atlas SUVs due to a “sporadic” issue detected in some passenger-side airbags that can switch the sensor off under certain conditions.
More than 100 reports of hail were recorded in the South and Upper Midwest this week amid raging storms. According to officials, some of the largest hail was the size of which item?
In eastern Iowa, 4-inch hail – just larger than a softball – rained down on neighborhoods while some western suburbs of Chicago saw hail the size of baseballs.
Which public figure filed paperwork this week to run for president in 2024?
Environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed paperwork to run for president in 2024 as a Democrat. The 69-year-old is the son of former New York senator, US attorney general and assassinated 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy.