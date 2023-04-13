Weekly News Quiz: April 13, 2023
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Which state this week experienced heavy rainfall described by officials as a 1-in-1,000-year event?
Between 14 and 20 inches were dumped on South Florida over a 24-hour period. The downpour closed schools and Fort Lauderdale’s airport.
The EPA proposed ambitious car pollution rules this week. If approved, nearly 70% of all new-car sales in the US will be electric by which decade?
The rules would require electric vehicles to account for up to two-thirds of new cars sold in the US by 2032 in what would be one of the Biden administration’s most aggressive climate-change policies yet.
Which professional golfer won the 2023 Masters Tournament?
Jon Rahm won the 2023 Masters Tournament on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club, clinching his first green jacket and second career major.
Which Supreme Court justice received sharp criticism for not disclosing luxury trips funded by a Republican megadonor?
Some Democrats have called for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas following a bombshell report that detailed lavish trips paid for by a billionaire real estate magnate, which included traveling on his yacht and private jet.
Which city will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention?
The 2024 Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago, where the party will officially nominate candidates for president and vice president.
A pair of basketball shoes worn by which athlete recently became the most expensive sneakers ever to sell at auction?
Michael Jordan’s iconic 1998 NBA Finals sneakers sold for a record $2.2 million.
American consumers are finally seeing a dip in grocery prices, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows. Which food item decreased the most in price from February to March?
Eggs had the most dramatic decrease, with a nearly 11% decline. This comes after egg prices soared in previous months primarily due to avian flu, which constrained supply.
According to a new survey, approximately how many nurses left the workforce due to pandemic-related burnout and stress?
About 100,000 registered nurses in the US left the workplace due to the stresses of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the results of a survey published Thursday by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.
The FBI this week said people should avoid using which public technology?
The FBI warned people against using public phone charging stations in order to avoid exposing their devices to malicious software.
Elon Musk said he’s cut approximately how much of Twitter’s staff?
Elon Musk has laid off more than 6,000 people at Twitter since taking over the company, he said in an interview this week. The reduction equates to roughly 80% of the company’s staff.