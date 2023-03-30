Weekly News Quiz: March 30, 2023
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Another American community is reeling in the wake of a school shooting that occurred in which city this week?
Grief-stricken Nashville residents came together for a vigil Wednesday to mourn three 9-year-old children and three adults killed in the mass shooting at a private Christian school.
The Senate this week voted to end the national emergency declaration for which virus?
The final vote to end the Covid-19 emergency declared by then-President Donald Trump in March of 2020 was overwhelmingly bipartisan, 68-23. The joint resolution, which cleared the House earlier this year, now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.
Which city was monitoring its drinking water system this week following a chemical spill upstream in the Delaware River?
Residents of Philadelphia rushed to buy bottled water after the city sent a mobile alert recommending people stop using tap water due to the spill. Officials have since said the city’s drinking water is safe to use.
Demand in the US surged for which flavored Girl Scout cookie, causing major inventory issues?
Due to high demand for the limited-edition Raspberry Rally cookie, scouts and parents were frequently forced to explain the shortage to annoyed shoppers.
Around what percentage of Americans tip at quick-service restaurants like coffee shops and pizza places?
Experts say Americans are tipping less – only around 16% – at quick-service establishments because they feel overwhelmed by options to tip with a card on a touchscreen, leading people to be less generous.
Which company announced it will begin making thousands of cuts to its workforce this week as part of a multibillion-dollar cost-cutting initiative?
The layoffs at Disney are set to impact about 7,000 jobs, CEO Bob Iger said this week.
Dozens of tech leaders, including Elon Musk, signed a letter this week calling on labs to temporarily stop developing which technology?
The tech leaders called for a pause in the “out of control” artificial intelligence race. The letter said AI labs are rushing to develop and deploy “ever more powerful digital minds that no one – not even their creators – can understand, predict, or reliably control.”
Which NFL star requested a trade from his longtime home this week?
It appears that Lamar Jackson, an MVP winner in 2019, is open to leaving his longtime home with the Baltimore Ravens. He requested a trade from the team this week.
Prince Harry and which famous musician are heading to court to sue a major UK newspaper publisher?
Both Prince Harry and Elton John were in court this week as a high-profile case against the publisher of the Daily Mail gets underway.
Frank Rubio is expected to break the record for the longest mission in space by a US astronaut. How many total days will he log in orbit before returning to Earth in September?
Rubio will have logged a total of at least 371 days in space, NASA officials said. The previous record of 355 days was set by Mark Vande Hei in 2022.