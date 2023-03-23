Weekly News Quiz: March 23, 2023
By Alexandra Meeks and Kenneth Uzquiano
A 5,000-mile-wide blob of seaweed is heading for the shores of which state?
A giant, stinky seaweed blob is headed to Florida. It’s expected to become prevalent on beaches in July, potentially threatening to put a damper on the summer tourist season.
Which store announced it can no longer afford to sell eggs due to inflation and soaring prices?
Dollar Tree, which sells most products for $1.25, will stop selling eggs because the company can’t make money offering them at flat prices.
Which country was named the world’s happiest for the sixth year in a row?
The world’s happiest country is Finland, according to the annual World Happiness Report, which ranks countries based largely on life evaluations from the Gallup World Poll. The US, France, and Ireland did not crack the top 10.
The protection provided by Covid-19 vaccines begins to wane after how many months?
The effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines fades after six months as levels of neutralizing antibodies in the blood fall, studies show. With many people anxiously wondering how soon they can get another shot, US health officials are now considering another round of bivalent boosters for the most vulnerable Americans.
A major strike this week halted classes for more than a half million students in which city?
A union representing school workers in Los Angeles – the nation’s second-largest district – went on strike, shutting down schools for several days.
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in court this week over her alleged involvement in which type of accident?
The trial over a 2016 skiing accident involving Gwyneth Paltrow began this week. A 76-year-old man alleges Paltrow “skied out of control” and ran into him, causing serious injuries. The actress, on the other hand, filed a countersuit alleging the man ran into her.
Wednesday was World Water Day. Around what percentage of the global population lacks access to clean water?
Approximately 10% of the world’s population – or an estimated 785 million people – lack access to clean water, according to the World Health Organization.
Congress grilled the CEO of which social media company this week, citing potential national security risks?
TikTok CEO Shou Chew testified before Congress for the first time. He received fierce criticism from lawmakers, including calls for the app to be banned.
Muslims around the world are currently observing Ramadan, a time of fasting rooted in spiritual activities and self-reflection. How long does the celebration last?
Many Muslims will fast from sunup to sundown every day for an entire month. This year, Ramadan runs from March 22 to April 21.
About how much does it cost for a roundtrip ticket to space?
One trip to space will cost you about $450,000. However, the majority of Americans actually don’t want to leave Earth. Only about 40% would travel to space if given the opportunity, according to a CNN analysis.